Uttam Kumar Pandey, Founder & CEO – Perceived Design

Uttam Kumar Pandey is the Founder and CEO of Bangalore-based Perceived Design. In 2019, he came up with the idea to establish this venture which aims to build products and services to transform brands digitally with interactive immersive technologies besides AR and VR being its prime highlights. The visionary strived to set up a brand that would work to bridge the gap between the physical world and the digital world seamlessly. With this vision, he has successfully built a content-creating product that enables brands to design experiential digital engagement like AR and VR in a few clicks.

The tech enthusiast is an expert AI-driven market researcher and is adept at user experience design, product development strategy and product market fit. He built an immersive content creation platform which connects any physical stimuli to a digital redirect using AI and ML. This allows users to interact both in physical and digital world. Uttam is working with dedication to cater to the Education field, E-com, Market Research and Real Estate and is successfully driving content creation with multimedia production.

He is the catalyst behind helping clients strategize better by providing analytics of experience and to make the company’s platform the easiest DIY platform which is plug-and-play in nature that provides a spectrum of offering for better visualizing the product and enhancing the experience.

Before commencing with his entrepreneurial journey, Uttam has worked with all his capacity and potential for various roles. He worked with Entropik Tech as a Product Design Lead and also explored marketing & pre-sales role to better understand the audience & product market fit. Previously, he worked as a Senior Creative Associate in the media content team and was also a part of the game development and marketing team of Byjus, serving as Art Director and Design Manager.

Uttam has completed his Bachelor’s in Electrical and Electronics from MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology), Manipal. He has always been passionate about Art and Design since his childhood days and hence he started his venture to create value for humanity with design and tech.

Uttam believes that he is inherently a problem solver and a creator. These things add joy to his life and he always had a dream to do something though which he’ll be able to leave a legacy behind. He is a technology leader who takes it to be his fundamental duty to create a better future for generations to come. He is deeply inspired by Steve Jobs and his ideologies of life.

Uttam firmly believes that one cannot connect the dots looking forward but can only connect them looking backward. So, one has to trust that the dots will somehow connect in the future. In hindsight, he feels all his life learning, interests, strengths and experiences have aligned together to get him where he is currently and has prepared him to make a dent in the sky.

Apart from having a hectic professional life, Uttam enjoys learning something new in his free time and participates in extracurricular activities. He loves doodling, watching movies and spending quality time with family and friends.

Uttam envisions bringing clients and technology close together so as to enhance user experience, through innovation and an out-of-the-box approach. He strives to make his company as a force in the E-come segment as he can see a huge market within the E-com space. He is driven by the mission to leave a positive impact on the E-com industry.