1% for the Planet Moves Its Money to Amalgamated Bank

BURLINGTON, VT, JUNE 28, 2023: 1% for the Planet, a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive, announced today that it has recently moved its primary banking relationship to Amalgamated Bank, America’s socially responsible bank. 1% for the Planet will use Amalgamated’s services to handle its day-to-day banking needs.

“We are proud to join forces with Amalgamated, an organization with a deep commitment to climate justice and a history of addressing a range of issues – from immigrant and reproductive rights to racial justice and LGBTQ+ rights – with bold solutions,” said 1% for the Planet CEO Kate Williams. “By partnering with the Bank, we ensure that our deposits will be put to work in ways that support our mission to create a healthier planet for all.”

Investments and cash held in banks are a significant source, and sometimes the largest source, of emissions for companies, according to The Carbon Bankroll, a new report that analyzes the climate impact of companies’ banking and investment practices. The report underscores how for many companies and organizations, their climate work is being undermined by their banks, which are collectively channeling hundreds of billions of deposit dollars into the carbon-intensive sectors driving the climate crisis and generating substantial emissions in the process. However, subsequent research by the report authors demonstrates that we are not resigned to this fate of passive, emissions-intensive banking. In fact, companies and organizations can reduce the emissions enabled by their banking by up to 94%, just by moving to a green bank like Amalgamated Bank.