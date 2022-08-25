10 industry veterans to crack the D:CODE at the third edition of the Annual Digital Review by The Advertising Club on Fri, 26th August

25th August, 2022; Mumbai, India: The pandemic era which we passed through has seen an interesting shift of consumer behaviour towards small businesses and homegrown brands. This has fueled the need and importance of digital marketing as a platform to connect and reach out to more consumers. Owing to this accelerated business and rapid consumer shift towards digital, The Advertising Club is once again back with its third edition of D:CODE 2022, India’s Annual Digital Review.

Bringing together industry stalwarts to debate and deliberate on the stimulating issues of the digital ecosystem, The Advertising Club’s 3rd edition of D:CODE 2022, presented by Meta will be held on 26th August, 2022, 6:30 PM onwards at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Following the phenomenal success of the first two editions, the upcoming edition will see the best minds in digital, media, and marketing come together to address the evolving digital ecosystem.

D:CODE 2022 will see the following 10 industry leaders cover three areas in 10 minutes each – their own work they are proud of, the work of other brands that inspired them & tips to crack the digital code in the year ahead.

1. Dentsu Creative: Amit Wadhwa, Chief Executive Officer

2. Google: Satya Raghavan, Director – Marketing Partners

3. Hotstar: Sidharth Shakdher, Executive VP and CMO

4. Jio Ads: Gulshan Verma, CEO

5. Luxury & Lifestyle Influencer: Rizwan Bachav, I-banking professional turned KOL

6. Meta: Avinash Pant, Marketing Director

7. ONDC: Shireesh Joshi, Chief Business Officer

8. S4 Capital: Michel de Rijk, Chief Executive Officer – APAC

9. Starcom : Rathi Gangappa, CEO

10. Talented: P G Aditiya, Founder

Speaking about the third edition of the review, Partha Sinha – President of The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club has been at the leading edge in driving several pioneering initiatives that truly define the current state of the Media and Advertising industry. With sustained efforts year on year, D:CODE has emerged as an engaging knowledge platform, providing a reason to “Inspire and be Inspired”. We are excited to present our third edition of the show with leading industry stalwarts from India and APAC whose insights and learnings will continue to celebrate the rapidly changing dynamics of the digital industry. With D:CODE 2022, The Advertising Club looks forward to creating yet another benchmark in the Indian media and advertising landscape; and pave the way to unleash the true potential of digital.” Punitha Arumugam, Chairperson of D-CODE says, “We are excited to continue with the 10 minutes per speaker format on D-CODE 2022. Our 10 speakers will showcase in total, 20 digital case studies done in the past year and provide 30 tips to crack the digital code in the year ahead – all this in just one evening! We hope it will be a truly educative and immersive experience for the audience.” Avinash Pant, Co-chairperson of D-CODE says “The D-CODE 2022 line up of speakers covers award winners from Cannes this year (Dentsu Creative, PG Aditiya), best of global digital publishers (Google, Meta, Disney+Hotstar, Jio Ads), new age orgs defining the future of digital agencies and e-commerce (S4 Capital, ONDC), digital forward media agencies (Starcom) and social influencers (niche KOL like Rizwan). With these 10 speakers, D-CODE 2022 covers a relevant spectrum of all things digital; not to mention the laughs the audience will have with our compere Anshu Mor, a tech professional turned stand-up comic.”

D-CODE 2022 is presented by Meta, co-powered by Times Network & Disney+Hotstar in association with MiQ & YOptima.