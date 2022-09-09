10 Interesting Facts About Central Bank Of India

Indian nationalised banks include the Central Bank of India (CBI). One of the first and biggest nationalized Indian banks, it is owned by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. Mumbai, the state capital of Maharashtra and the country’s financial centre, acts as the board’s headquarters. Despite its name, it is not the central bank of India as well as it is the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

The Bank was established to:

Control the issuance of banknotes

Ensure monetary stability by maintaining reserves.

Manage the nation’s credit and currency systems in a way that benefits it.

1. Central Bank and Reserve Bank Are Same

The Reserve Bank of India is the name of the country’s central bank. Most central banks as we know them now are a very recent innovation, whereas they have IFSC Codes of various Central Bank of India Bank branches, having been formed for the first time in the early 20th century The Hilton Young Commission’s recommendations served as the foundation for the creation of the Reserve Bank of India.

The bank’s primary goal

Control the issuance of banknotes.

To run the country’s credit and currency system efficiently and

Maintaining reserves for economic growth.

2. Banknotes Design

The design of banknotes is decided by the Indian government in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India. With the words “Bharat” (in Hindi) and “RBI,” 50 notes have a viewable, completely embedded windowed security thread. To the left of the Mahatma’s image is where the security thread is located. Prior to the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Series, notes were produced with a plain, unreadable, completely integrated security thread.

3. Nationalized Bank

In 1949, the bank was nationalized. Now, the Indian government owns it completely. In moreover to India, RBI serves as the governing board for two other nations (Pakistan and Burma)

4. Deputy governor Of The RBI

Do you know the name of the first female deputy governor of the RBI? She was appointed in 2003, and her name is K. J. Udeshi.

Every year there are always four Deputy Governors working for the RBI.

5. Reserve Bank Staff College

Initially, RBI’s headquarters were located in Kolkata, but in 1937, they were transferred permanently to Mumbai. Additionally, it has two training institutions for its officers: the College of Agriculture Banking in Pune and the Reserve Bank Staff College in Chennai.

6. Regulator of Currency

The RBI is the only bank in the nation with the exclusive authority to issue currency notes, which is the prime objective of the central bank. Aside from the one rupee note, the RBI prints currency in all denominations. The ministry of finance is responsible for printing one rupee currency.

7. Promote economic development

In keeping with the requirement to maintain price stability, RBI tries to promote economic growth within the parameters of the government’s overall economic policy. When it comes to coin distribution, issue, management, withdrawal, and remittance to the government as needed, RBI functions as an agent for the central government.

8. Central Government Notification

The Central Board may be declared overtaken by the Central Government by notification in the Indian Gazette if, in the Central Government’s judgement, the RBI is unable to fulfil any of its legal tasks.

9. Bankers’ Bank

The RBI serves as a banker to banks, providing short-term loans and advances to specific banks as needed to facilitate lending to particular industries and for particular uses. Promissory notes and other collateral provided by the banks are used as security for these loans.

10. Employees at RBI Bank

There are no poor employees at RBI. This however employs 17,000 employees in classes I, III, and IV. RBI offers loans for festivals, furniture, and other expenses. Medical Benefits: It also provides complete family medical insurance. Vacation time is also approved in India once a year. Salary: RBI offers higher wages compared to other nationalised banks.

Journey Of Central Bank Of India