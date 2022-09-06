10 Types of Business Insurance Every Startup Needs

When you are starting a company of your own, it may begin with just one person, but eventually, it is going to flourish into a company with more employees and better infrastructure. A startup requires protection from all sides because you cannot afford to lose any financial resources on things like legal matters, material losses, and so on. It takes time to make profits, and when you do begin, the margins are thin till your business volume increases. At such a juncture, it is important to have proper insurance policies to take care of your assets. Here is a list of business insurance that will help you out in unfortunate events.

Types of business insurance every startup should have!

General Liability Insurance – This insurance can protect you from paying huge legal fees when a third party claims compensation. It protects you in case of-

Injuries or damage to the third party that has been caused due to your company’s operations. Injuries or damages caused to the third party due to your company’s products. Injuries or damage caused on your company’s premises.



Management Liability – This kind of insurance protects the directors and officers of a company in case of a situation where allegations are made against them. These can be allegations of wrongdoing like discrimination or harassment. This insurance will protect you against large liability claims and it can cover the result of a lawsuit as well as damages. Unlike D&O insurance, it protects the directors and officers against legal liabilities and statutory obligations.

Professional Liability Insurance – If you are a consultant or someone who gives professional advice, this insurance will protect you against any claims of errors. Clients may claim inadequate work, intentional negligence, or sometimes malpractice too. This insurance will ensure your business keeps going smoothly and the reputation of your business remains intact as you can provide compensation to the client for their losses. This insurance is a good option for those who are developers, accountants, architects, and so on. Contractual Liability – This insurance is a must for those who have contracts in any form. General Liability insurance covers most of the things under the purview of your operations. However, in case of an agreement, lease, or contract, it may void. Contractual liability insurance will help you when you have a contract and assume liability on behalf of a third party injury or property damage claims. It will cover you for financial losses as well as legal expenses. Worker’s compensation Insurance – This is important if you have employed a workforce involved in physical labour. A worker’s compensation Insurance will protect your company against financial liabilities in case of injuries or disabilities that occur due to the job. This insurance also helps your employees and guarantees good care of the workspace. It is important as a business owner to ensure you have a workmen’s compensation policy that ensures you are protected when legal entanglements arise when looking at the Workmen’s Compensation Act, 1923.

Employee Health Insurance – This is a basic requirement that most employees look for or compare when accepting jobs from companies. Make your package more competitive by buying good employee health insurance. This insurance extends medical benefits to the employee, spouse, and kids depending on your chosen plan. The premium for group insurance is lower than individual insurance, and the company can also claim the tax benefit against this. Property Insurance – Whether you deal in tangibles or intangibles, there is a good chance you have expensive goods, lying around in your offices or warehouses. At such times, it is essential to protect your assets and the building itself against fires, thefts, or natural disasters. For example, this insurance can come in handy if a hurricane damages your office glass windows. Property insurance is a must for those who deal in materials like clothes, paper, and so on. D&O Insurance – Directors’ and Officers’ insurance liability is commonly known as D&O insurance. A D&O insurance protects the higher management, which is the directors and managers of your company in case of any allegations of wrongdoing. Your company remains protected thanks to director’s and officers liability insurance against risks and financial losses. The policy ensures your company complies with corporate governance requirements. This insurance policy is essential to ensure the assets of the company are protected when the directors and officers are taken to court for any event that has occured when they were acting in the capacity of their position.

Commercial Vehicle Insurance – If you own any vehicle that transports goods or is used for transporting people, you should get commercial vehicle insurance. This is useful in case there is some damage causing losses to your vehicle as well as the vehicle of a third party. It helps you in case the driver gets injured as well. If your business uses even 1 vehicle you must buy this insurance. Money Insurance – When you run a business, the volume of monetary transactions is expected to be high and rise. Things can go wrong if you are dealing with a lot of cash, cheques, drafts, or postal orders. For example, if there is a burglary, and your locked safe, where the cash is kept, is looted, or you carry cash outside for business purposes, you get looted, then the Money Insurance covers it. You will get proper assistance in getting back that amount from your insurer.

There are plenty of risks involved when you are an entrepreneur. However, the best way to minimise risks and ensure your startup thrives is to ensure you are not held back due to unfortunate circumstances. That is where the insurance policies come in and help you keep going.