1000+ runners participate in ‘MiyapuRUN’

Hyderabad, April 2023: The first edition of MiyapuRUN was held on 16th April as an initiative that promotes a healthy lifestyle and sustainable living. The run was flagged offed by Mr. Arikepudi Gandhi, MLA, Serilingampally Constituency around 5:30 AM at Miyapur Link Road, near the metro station. The run categories were for 2kms, 5Kms, and 10Kms. About 1000+ participants were part of the run aged from 5 years old to 75 years old. The first three winners of 10kms and 5kms have been awarded cash prizes both in the male and female categories. This annual event was conducted by Sports Arena in association with Avantika Constructions.

Ms.Leena Roy, Race Director, MiyapuRun speaking about the run said “Health is an aspect of life which cannot be compromised. Build habits to make them sustainable. We are extremely happy to see people of different ages participating in the run. Our event is more than just a race – it’s a celebration of fitness, friendship, and fun. MiyapuRun surely gave an unforgettable experience to all those who participated”.

Speaking at the event Sirisha Rudraraju, Director of Sports Arena said, “We are so happy to have this huge number of people participating in the run. Health is a priority for each and every human being. And after the pandemic due to the change in life patterns, it became very hard for everyone to keep up with their health. So, we have come up with the idea of 10k and 5k runs. We will be conducting this run every year as an annual event.”