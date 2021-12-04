100X.VC announces Class 06 and takes the total investment tally to 70 startups

India: 100X.VC, India’s first VC to use India SAFE Notes, has invested in 70 startups ever since 100X.VC Class 01 in December 2019. The fund is emerging as the preferred VC in India for entrepreneurs seeking seed funding.

100X.VC operates on a cohort-based investment model and getting into the 100X cohort is a real challenge. 100X.VC is the equivalent of the ivy school for talented entrepreneurs. India has the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, where 2-3 startups are born every day. For Class 06, 100X.VC had received 2285 pitches, shortlisted 356 and after a rigorous process, 10 startups received funding in Class 06.

The VC firm announced the names of the startups at VC Pitch Day on 3rd December. More than 1000+ investors, including VCs, corporate houses, angels, family houses from across the globe were in attendance.

Speaking on the development, Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC said, “With our investment in 10 startups as part of Class 06, we are thrilled to have invested in 70 startups since inception. We had received pitches from startups with several unique ideas. It was hard to review so many good applications and shortlist a few because everyone had potential. Our investors are eagerly waiting to hear from us about the curated list of startups. We are focused on mentoring, advising, and guiding the founders. Our masterclass enables them to turn their ideas into successful businesses.”

The Class 06 Portfolio companies include:

Healthy Barks is a fresh food and wellness brand for pets | Sector – Pet Care

PensionBox is India’s first pension app for the private employed workforce. | Sector – FinTech

Super Scholar is the go-to place for Gen-Z students to win EdTech scholarships | Sector – EdTech

Broomes is an online platform to safely hire verified and trained domestic help | Services tech

Wizzy.ai is intelligent site search for eCommerce Stores | Sector – eCommerce SaaS

Redbasil is a B2B marketplace for food supplies | Sector – FoodTech

Utsav is Social Community platform for Faith & Divinity | Sector – ReligionTech

Honc is India’s reliable car wash partner | Sector – Services Tech

SimpliClariFy enables students to get mentored by their career twins. | Sector – EdTech

Instasell is the Shopify for Instagram businesses | Sector – eCommerce SMB SaaS

All the startups had participated in Masterclass sessions with industry experts, mentors, veterans, successful founders, and venture capitalists after being funded by 100X.VC and before the VC Pitch Day.