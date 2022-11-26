11 New Restaurants and Menus to Try Before the Year Ends

26 November 2022: With the holiday season beaming upon us, the festivities actively ramping up, and of course, the ever-increasing responsibilities of our daily lives, there appears to be little time set apart for some much-needed unwinding. But when you do get the time, show no remorse! For we’ve got you covered and we are here to make sure you don’t spend more hours pondering over picking the perfect restaurant that lets you escape reality, even just for a while. We have made a handy list of all the new restaurants in Mumbai to visit before the year ends or even just to bring in the new year. Read on to find out more about these restaurants and their delightful line-up of events:

Juliette, Andheri

This modern European dining with eclectic Italian cuisine and sensational beverages is the ideal setting for you to engage in sweet encounters with your loved ones. Juliette is personified as a love between a beautiful-looking place with warm hospitality, lip-smacking food, and amazing cocktails made using modern ingredients, classic techniques, and amazing cocktails.

Taftoon Bar & Kitchen, Bandra Kurla Complex & Powai

Taftoon, an Indian Restaurant & Bar is an ode to the flavours of the heritage Grand Trunk Road that recently opened another outlet at Powai and is now celebrating its 5th anniversary in the industry. Currently, Taftoon is hosting a week-long Bengali food festival at both outlets which focuses on the romantic state of Bengal, showcasing delicious vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights, succulent accompaniments, and mouth-watering Bengali desserts which are a must-try!

House of Mandarin, Bandra & Powai

With the unique feature and exquisite cooking of House of Mandarin, you will embark on a fine-dining journey that will leave you thoroughly pleased! If you are someone who has a weakness for an unmatched culinary journey of great Asian food, then House of Mandarin is the perfect place to be! The HOM outlets have an ensemble of exciting events cued up that you can look forward to such as Fifa World Cup Screening, Bollywood Nights, Kayotic Sessions, SOS Nights (Techno, Old School Hip-hop), and more.

Demy Café & Bar, Kamala Mills- Lower Parel

Demy, the all-new dazzling restaurant located in Kamala Mills is a breathtaking evolution of culinary adventures. The authentic and sophisticated cafe, and bar, offer a wide array of global cuisines. Demy is a place where you can savour the taste of the most popular cuisines in the most relaxing setting, and exchange old memories with your loved ones, so get ready to embark on a flavorsome journey of a lifetime at Demy.

The Game Garden, Navi Mumbai

Bring in the festive season with your loved ones with a fun gaming session at The Game Garden which encompasses activities and games like bowling, cricket, bungee soccer, an indoor golf course, and many more interesting games starting from an affordable price of INR 80/- onwards. The icing on the cake? The Game Garden also serves you farm-fresh food in a rooftop restaurant called The Beer Garden, where you can grab a drink and a bite after some adventurous gaming sessions!

Pink Wasabi, Juhu

There’s no such thing as too much pink, and besides the grass is pinker on this side – this side being the most Instagrammable all-day dining restaurant in Mumbai – Pink Wasabi. The newly revamped Asian dining space with its ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party vibes, recently introduced a new menu that lets you divulge in a delicious journey, making it the prettiest experience ever! So get your pink on and learn to #LoveTheGoodLife with your dear ones before the year ends.

All Saints, Khar

Embark on a luscious culinary journey filled with scrumptious food and fine cocktails at the all-new All Saints. Here, matters not whether you’re a saint or a sinner, for All Saints welcomes you no matter which one choose to be! The restaurant is already buzzing with happy faces and loving embraces, while the tempo turns up in the background, making it your go-to restaurant that is second to none for fabulous dining or a fun night out. So book your tables NOW!

Donna Deli, Bandra

Donna Deli is a one-of-a-kind place where you can go from coffee and co-working in the morning to cocktails and dinner in the evening. Donna Deli has recently launched an avant-garde high-tea concept in collaboration with Archana Kochhar, a well-renowned fashion designer, and is shaking things up with its molecular gastronomical endeavor that allows you to indulge in some bite-sized sandwiches or finger-licking desserts. This fun-sized culinary journey will surely enlighten your day!

Bloom, Bandra

Bringing forth the notion of a healthy gut is the key to a healthy body is Bloom, a 7-day-a-week, breakfast-to-dinner eatery, and café which is plant-based, millet-based, vegan, as well as keto-friendly, and delivery-friendly. So get ready to end the year on a healthier note and quickly uplift your mood as you bring some sugar-free sweetness to your days that will keep you healthy and happy all the same time!

Copper Chimney

The iconic Copper Chimney is celebrating its 50th anniversary, which is a pivotal milestone in its culinary history. For this special occasion, Copper Chimney has launched a new Limited Edition Autograph Menu as a tribute to its founder Mr. JK Kapur, featuring new dishes made with his secret recipes alongside the brand’s best-seller classics over the past 5 decades. And what’s more? To celebrate the milestone, you can expect a special 50% discount for the first 50 guests for dinners every day, this entire month of November. So make sure you don’t miss out on this spectacular experience!

Kyma, Bandra

Kyma, the dynamic all-day casual bar and dining restaurant at One BKC, that focuses on Mediterranean and Asian cuisines has already acquired a glorifying spot in the hearts of many. So this is your cue to visit the restaurant and join the bandwagon! Kyma is all set to celebrate its 1st anniversary with its Christmas-themed menu to help you celebrate the weekend of the year in full swing!