11th Edition of ASSOCHAM Directory on Travel, Tourism & Hospitality 2023

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has impacted economies, livelihoods, public services and opportunities on all continents. Travel, Tourism and Hospitality is one of the most affected sector during the pandemic.

Although Travel, tourism and Hospitality development recovery is gradual and uneven but international tourism continued to recover at a strong pace in January-March 2022.India’s international tourist arrivals are expected to reach 30.5 million by 2028. India’s tourism market is set to be worth US$125 billion by FY 2026-27 due to improved infrastructure, more global connectivity, higher disposable incomes, and the development of niche tourism products.

In continuations of existing initiative, we are happy to share that ASSOCHAM is bringing out its 11th Edition of “Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Directory”.

Our directory demanded by large section of corporate houses, MSMEs, travel agents, tour operators, hotels, hotels customers, government departments, agencies, embassies, and media houses, etc.

