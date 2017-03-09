The 11th North East Business Summit (NEBS) begins in New Delhi today. The two-day event is an initiative to facilitate investment, highlight strengths of the North-East Region (NER) and business opportunities which North-East has to offer.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh, will address the conclave on Friday.

The 11th North East Business Summit aims to display the strengths, potentials and initiatives of the NER, promote investment in the region and also have focused deliberations on strategic areas like healthcare, infrastructure and connectivity, agriculture and horticulture, food processing, service sector and energy to highlight the investment and business opportunities in these sectors as well as ease of doing business in the NE States and address the key issues. The Summit will also showcase the untapped business potential of North-East to investors worldwide.

The Summit will have focused sessions highlighting the key potential areas for trade and commerce in the NE States, Regulatory Framework & Incentives to promote the NER as an ideal business destination. Sectoral panel discussions will be held Infrastructure & Connectivity, IT & ITeS, Agri, Horti & Food Processing, Service Sector and Energy. A Roundtable and Open House Session will be held on ‘Make in North East’. Agri-Horti Products, Handloom and Handicrafts of the NER will be put out on display. The Summit will also showcase the rich cultural heritage of the North East states.

The North East Business Summit will also be addressed by Union Railways Minister Shri Suresh Prabhu and Mizoram Governor Lt. General (Retd.) Nirbhay Sharma. Besides, the Summit will witness active participation from Senior Government Officials and Industry stalwarts. Key dignitaries include Secretary, DoNER, Shri Naveen Verma, Secretary, Electronics & IT, Ms. Aruna Sundararajan and Secretary, DIPP, Shri Ramesh Abhishek.