12-Acre Estate in Florida Equestrian Community is Now on the Market

Country living meets classic elegance in this secluded 12.67-acre property in the Foxwood subdivision of Panther Ridge, an upscale equestrian community offering membership to the exclusive Concessions Golf and Country Club.

Located at 7520 213th Street E., Bradenton, Florida 34202, the property was recently listed by Steve Martin Homes Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty for $3.2 million. The estate consists of a 4,500-square-foot main home, 2,040-square-foot second home, expansive pool deck, 14-foot-deep stocked pond, pickleball and basketball courts, and even a 50,000-kilowatt generator and private gas station.

The Grand House offers a beautiful travertine porch, paver drive, oversized four-car garage with attic storage, and a buried 1,000-gallon propane tank. The grand entry leads to the formal dining area and sitting area and flows to the pool area through sliding doors. There are four bedrooms with large walk-in closets, three and a half baths, and a large dedicated office with built-in desk, built-in cabinets and exterior access. Luxury appointments are visible in the cathedral ceilings, crown molding, hickory hardwood and porcelain tile floors, solid-wood cabinetry, stone counters, and two gas fireplaces, one in the living room and one in the master suite.

The gourmet kitchen features Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a pot filler, a butler’s pantry, an additional walk-in pantry, breakfast bar, and an abundance of counters and cabinets.

The master suite on the main floor has two large custom walk-in closets, a stand-alone jetted tub and pass-through shower. The upstairs great room offers additional living space with incredible natural and landscaped views from the balcony and all the windows.

A resort-style travertine patio with salt-water pool and spa includes an outdoor kitchen, pool bathroom, and ceiling speakers. Porches and patios are adorned with lovely stained planking on the high ceilings. A large fenced side yard allows pets to safely enjoy the outdoors while watching the deer prance around.

The guest house has three large bedrooms with spacious walk-in closets and two full baths. An attached six-car garage features three 10-foot by 16-foot bay doors, workshops, offices, game loft area and half bath. This home offers two master suite options (one on the main floor and one upstairs). A large travertine front porch with porch swing offers views of the glorious botanical style grounds and water fountain.

The Panther Ridge community offers equestrian nature trails, a bird sanctuary and a park across the street from this property.