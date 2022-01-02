12 Mistakes to avoid while selecting a web designing company

Web designing companies are essential to creating a solid online presence. Sometimes businesses fail to identify the significance and go for cheap companies. Here are some common mistakes to avoid while choosing a web designing company.

x

Too much content

The web design created should offer limited content. But should include all the essential details. Ensure they do not cram the page with too many images and texts. Visit https://www.is-t.net/ to learn more about a good web page design.

Too long to load

The home page should load quickly. The web design should not include hefty plugins, modules, and themes. It is because they take more time to load.

The website is not mobile-friendly

Ensure the web design works good in all types of devices. It should fit in mobiles, laptops, tablets, and desktops. Also, they should fit all types of computer screens. Some web designing companies suggest creating a separate design for mobiles. They do this to increase the cost and earn more. Avoid such companies.

Poor layout

The layout should be functional, especially when the layout holds specific tasks to complete, such as signing up or subscribing to the newsletter. The functionality depends on the backend work done by the company. Discuss in detail their working strategies in these areas.

Missing Call to Action

The Call to Action tells users to do a specific task. For instance, Buy Now, Add to Cart, Sign Up are all Call-to-Action buttons.

No SEO analytics

SEO analytics help to monitor the growth of the traffic. Assume the person has adopted a new strategy or added a new product. The product response can be learned through SEO analytics. If there are more visits, the product sale will increase soon. If there is less traffic, the person should change the strategy and use other forms of ads and campaigns to increase the product’s popularity. Such improvement measures shall be adopted using SEO analytics.

Font size and Colour

The website should be readable. The navigation menus should use decent contrasting and distinctive colors. Avoid using pompous colors and over highlighting backgrounds.

Not using social media links.

Today 80% of the marketing happens on social media. Therefore, it is essential to include the company’s social media profiles on the website. It increases the reach of the business.

Security issues

Today the ransomware is increasing. For instance, the colonial pipeline stopped fuel supply in the east coast of the USA for over a week. Therefore, the web designing company must include security features in its design.

Poor use of white space

Creating an ample white space makes the site look void. Leaving no white space at all makes it look unprofessional. Therefore, make good use of the white space. Make the texts less intimidating.

Irrelevant images

Either use a relevant, copyright-free image or no image at all. Enquire the web designing company about their plan on putting images. A high-quality image will make the website slow. And a low-quality image will eat up the professionalism. Therefore, use images only if there is an utmost necessity.

Hidden Navigation

Ensure the navigation menu card is in the right place. Usually, it is put in the top or left. Do not change such standard features of the website.