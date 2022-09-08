15 years in business, AFour Technologies expects its sales to surpass $13 million in FY 2023

Pune, 08 September 2022: AFour Technologies, a Pune-based 360-degree software product engineering firm, has completed 15 years of operations in India this year. Their first India office was established in 2007 in Pune, founded by Subodh Parulekar and Mahesh Kulkarni.

Since then, the company has grown to 400+ employees in India. AFour Technologies enables software companies to accelerate their modernization and digital transformation by providing product engineering, cloud migration, mobile enablement, and app framework upgrades while delivering excellence in software reliability engineering through managed services and packaged IP services.

Subodh Parulekar, CEO & Co-founder, celebrates this milestone by saying, “AFour has been at the cutting edge of Cloud Platforms, Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity and Next-Generation Data Center Technologies globally. At this stage in our journey, we have clients from diverse sectors, including call & conversational analytics, healthcare, surgical robotics, banking & financial services, mobile marketplace, data center & recovery solutions, and cloud-native data protection for OpenStack, K8S, and virtualization. We are on track to work with big players in key industries in the US. We will continue to build on our momentum to assist new and existing customers in their digital transformation journey through our digital engineering services.”

AFour Tech started providing DevOps services in 2014. Front-end development services in 2016. The business began offering Application Modernization services in 2017, cyber security in 2019, and customer success to a broader set of customers in 2020. The company acquired its first USD 1 million clients (annual revenue) in FY 2018, and by 2019, it had also launched services for UI/UX, cloud migration, containerization, data analytics, etc.

AFour has four USD 1 million+ customer in FY 2022–2023, up from the company’s three USD 1 million+ customer in FY 2021–2022. The company expects its sales for FY 2023 to surpass $13 million.

Looking to the future, Mahesh Kulkarni, MD & Co-founder, says, “. The COVID pandemic has tried and tested various agile delivery models with a good blend of remote working and collaboration. AFour has delivered excellent predictability and reliability to our customers during this period. We have grown significantly during this period with existing customers extending and expanding our services. Customer and AFour assets security and safety are of utmost importance to us while working remotely. We have successfully passed stringent audit criteria for some of our enterprise customers.

We look forward to bringing out the best in technology in our offerings to serve our clients in the aftermath of the pandemic. There has been a 5-10 year jump in demand for digital services, and we aim to fill that gap in the international market with our talent, reliability, and expertise. This year, we added another feather to the cap; we have become an AWS Validated Software Path Partner.”

AFour Technologies offers services and solutions in product engineering, infrastructure design and configuration management, software prototype development, CI/CD pipeline, DevOps strategy consulting, system architecture design, UX and UI design, backend/API development, performance and security testing, test automation development and execution, and so on. 95% of the company’s revenue comes from overseas clients in the US. Regarding price, AFour uses a distinctive T&M model with interim milestones determined by an understanding between AFour Technologies and its client.