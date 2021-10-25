162 students offered jobs from reputed companies at the Job Fair of Swarnim Start Up and Innovation University

Gandhinagar-based Swarnim Start-Up and Innovation University is constantly striving to provide students with the opportunity to build their careers through proper education. As part of these efforts, a special Job Fair was organized on the 21st of October 2021, at Swarnim University. This was a joint venture of Swarnim University along with the District Employment Office, Gandhinagar. The job fair received an overwhelming response from students and corporate companies.

The ITI, Diploma, Graduate, and Post-Graduate students from Swarnim University as well as from outside participated in this job fair. Out of all those who took part, 162 students were approached for the role of Business Development, Engineer Trainee, Machine Operator, Marketing and Sales, AutoCAD, Software Engineer, etc. The reputed companies that were present were Arvind Limited, Lubi Industries, Career Launcher, Tech Mahindra, First Source Solutions, TeamLease etc. Representatives of more than 50 well-known companies were present at the job fair.

According to Mr. Nimish Dave, General Manager of Training & Placement Cell mentioned, “Due to the pandemic, it has been a difficult time for the students. Swarnim University has always been supportive of all aspiring students. Therefore Swarnim University and the DEO planned to organize this job fair that took place offline, where everyone got to interact face-to-face.” He also thanked all the corporates and students for showing up and actively participating in the event.

The efforts that the Training and Placement Cell of Swarnim University has put into this fair have benefited students as well as companies that came to hire for jobs.