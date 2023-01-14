16th Edition Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 officially opens for the general public

Mumbai / Greater Noida, January 14th,2023: Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023, opened its gates to the business visitors and Public today, further witnessed an overwhelming response and a huge turnout. Throughout the day, visitors swarmed to the expo mart to see the newest technological advancements as well as India’s commitment to sustainability. The vehicles on display were the most recent technological advancements given by major automobile manufacturers and start-ups in the Indian automotive market.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, visited the auto show as the chief guest to formally inaugurate the Ethanol pavilion.

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “After successfully surviving the worldwide pandemic crisis, I am happy to be here at Auto Expo 2023. I would like to thank SIAM and other organizers for putting on such a spectacular event.”

The visitors’ enthusiasm was apparent, as people of all ages gathered around the outstanding lineup of automobiles shown by various manufacturers present at the 16th Edition Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.

About Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 is scheduled from 13th – 18th January 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida. The inauguration ceremony of Auto Expo 2023 will be held on 12th January 2023 at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023 will showcase the most advanced product line-up in terms of technology, safety, design, and much more futuristic. The Auto Show will not only present a prospective vision of the Indian auto industry, but it will also highlight the industry’s resiliency to adapt emerging technologies such as biofuels, ethanol, green mobility, and EVs.

The 16th edition of Auto Expo will have a dedicated pavilion highlighting the Indian Automobile Industry’s transformation path towards greener mobility wherein over 70 manufacturers will exhibit their best-in-class products with most advanced technologies. This edition of the Auto Expo will also feature more than 30 pure EV manufacturers, including a major contribution from start-ups.

The expo will be open to visitors and car enthusiasts from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on January 13th to 18th, 2023. The 13th of January will be a business-exclusive day, followed by general public days from the 14th to 18th of January 2023. The Motor Show 2023 will occupy a total of 2,35,000 square metres, with top vehicle manufacturers taking up a total of 64,000 square metres of gross indoor built-up space.