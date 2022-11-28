Mrs. Geetha Shankar

Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), the premier body for PR Professionals founded and headed by Chairman Emeritus Mr. M.B. Jayaram, at its recently held 16th Global Communication Conclave in Kolkata announced Mrs. Geetha Shankar, as National President of PRCI, which has 55 Chapters PAN India and 5 International Chapters.

Ms Geetha, an MBA in Mass Communication is the Communication Head of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, headed by Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, which has 13 centers in PAN India. A Learning and Development and Empathy Consultant, Ms. Shankar has more than twenty-five years of experience spearheading Talent Management, Leadership Development, Organizational Development Initiatives, Facilitation & Coaching for a global audience. In addition, she fosters Positive relationships in organizations through Communication, Training and PR.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar says, “It is my utmost happiness that Ms Geetha Shanakar is chosen to be the National President of PRCI. Her commitment to PRCI and Samarthanam is what makes her what she is today. It is much deserved. Under her leadership, PRCI will significantly impact the PR and Communication domain, which will benefit communication and PR professionals in general. I wish her great luck”