17th IMAGES Retail Awards honours excellence in the business of retail

The 17th IMAGES Retail Awards powered by Vegas celebrates the triumph of veterans in the retail space. The nomination process for the awards started from April 2020 till September 2021. Instituted in 2004, the IMAGES Retail Awards recognises and honours outstanding achievements in every major format and category of modern retail in India.

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer recognized the contribution towards the retail industry at large by across all formats like department store, hypermarket, specialty stores, kiosks, express formats, online store, e-retailer etc.

India’s largest retail chain Reliance Retail got due recognition with being awarded as IMAGES Most Admired Retail Group while Multiplex chain brand PVR received IMAGES Most Admired Retailer award in the entertainment category.

Technology has become a vital aspect of modern ‘phygital’ businesses today. This category covers excellence in the technology deployment in areas like loyalty and customer engagement, e-commerce, in-store experiences, analytics, supply chain management, omnichannel interfaces etc. Chaayos, Cinepolis, Skechers, Chai Sutta Bar and Metro brands bagged awards in this segment.

List of awardees:

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — Fashion & Lifestyle: Jack & Jones

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — Footwear: Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — Food and Grocery: Star Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — QSR: Wow! Momo

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — Cafés & Juice bars: Chaayos

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — CDIT: Croma

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — Health & Beauty: Apollo Pharmacy

IMAGES Most Admired Phygital Retailer — D2C: Sole Threads

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer – Customer Relations: Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer – Entertainment: PVR

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions — Fashion : Bestseller: SEAL OF SAFETY

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions — Footwear: Bata

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions — Food and Grocery: Star Bazaar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions — Food Service: Nando’s

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions —Beauty: Kaya Safe

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Marketing & Promotions — Home Improvement: Home Centre

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer – Employee Practice: Tommy Hilfiger

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story — Fashion: Van Heusen

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story — Footwear: Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story — Beauty: Sugar Cosmetics

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story — Food Service: Burger Singh

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Best Turnaround story — CDIT: Reliance Digital

IMAGES Most Admired Retail Launch: Adidas Flagship Store, Connaught Place, New Delhi

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation for Analytics and AI: Chaayos

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation for Enterprise Solution Implementation: Cinepolis

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation for Loyalty & Customer Engagement: Skechers

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation for Omnichannel Optimisation: Metro Brands

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Tech Implementation for In-Store Technology: Chai Sutta Bar

IMAGES Most Admired Retailer: Retail Re-Imagined