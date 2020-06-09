18+ countries come together to represent the women power in these pandemic times

In an endeavour to help women worldwide, Purvi Tantia, is on a mission to help 1 million women of wisdom to create legacy through the unique 3M formula i.e based on the 3 pillars of Mission, Movement and Monetisation. The unique and one of its kind, Women Entrepreneurship Summit has brought together 100+ women from 18+ countries who are sharing their secrets to business growth in the post covid world.

Women from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Malaysia, Netherland, Poland, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and USA gathered online for the

Women Entrepreneurship Summit, which has opened a plethora of opportunities for women to learn, collaborate and grow.

Research by Babson College, USA shows that globally 6.2% women own and run businesses, and the trend in women entrepreneurship is on the rise owing to the possibility of conducting business online, specially in the service sector. Purvi Tantia informed that Retail E-commerce sales are projected to grow to 6.54 trillion US dollars in 2022 and there lies a huge opportunity for women to take a large pie from that. “My whole purpose is to assist women to be able to see the opportunity”, says Purvi Tantia.

The event is a perfect fit for mission based women entrepreneurs who want to increase their visibility online and monetize their missions online. The event covers 5 major themes including –

How to do podcasting,

How to do virtual events,

How to get wisdom to the world through books,

How to effectively use media for reach out, and finally

How to use technology strategically to grow your business online.

“This event is aimed to provide mindset, tools and strategies to women from all across the world to start, grow and scale a business, while staying at home. It is a mission based event to help women to know that they can run successful businesses online while taking care of their family – in covid times or beyond”, says Purvi Tantia – the mastermind behind this event and the host of this amazing summit.

Purvi Tantia added that Online businesses can empower women and give them livelihoods. She promotes them taking on their passion and setting a recurring income for them.

The event passes are available at www.purvitantia.com/wes. For more information on the Women Entrepreneurship Summit, please visit www.purvitantia.com/wes.