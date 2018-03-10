199 companies face penalty for non-compliance of CSR norms

The Government has accorded permission for initiating penal action against 199 companies for non-compliance of provisions of section 135 read with section 134 (3) (o) of the Act. This was stated by Shri P.P. Chaudhary, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Law & Justice in the Rajya Sabha today.

The Government has no proposal to review the state of implementation of the provisions of the existing Act related to Corporate Social Responsibility. Whenever a violation of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) provisions is found, action under section 134 (8) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act’) is initiated.