1More enters India with a sub brand – omthing (one more thing)

1MORE, a globally known premium consumer audio company, announced its entry into the Indian market through its sub-brand, omthing, which derives from ‘one more thing’. Committed to making premium and affordable smart digital products, omthing is launching Airfree pods, AirFree TWS and AirFree Lace Neckband as a part of the first launch in Indian audio market. These premium lifestyle audio products, starting at Rs. 1,499 only, will be available exclusively on Flipkart from the 03rd of August.

omthing is a smart digital brand committed to research and development of smart digital products to deliver premium merchandise and services to its customers. Living up to its parent brand, 1MORE, it promises quality and a customer friendly layout at affordable prices.

“We have always believed in making innovations that combine creativity, practicality and comfort. Through omthing’s entry into the Indian market, we hope to satisfy our Indian customers and give them the premium experience that 1MORE promises. We seek to maximise customer satisfaction by making customer concerns, needs and demands our first priority. Our new range of premium affordable headphones and trendsetting designs will appeal to the younger demographic without sacrificing practicality and usability.” – said Shen Hui, Vice President of Overseas Business, 1More

1MORE is the leading brand in affordable luxury audio merchandise, specializing in acoustic design and development, smart software and wearable audio products. It has shipped 38 million headphones globally in over 25 countries in just the past 4 years, and has won multiple industry and design awards like the prestigious CES Innovation awards, RedDot, iF Design awards, VGP awards and other major industry accolades. omthing hopes to carry on 1MORE’s legacy through its rich and dynamic audio profile.

Products launched today in India

AirFree Pods

These ergonomically designed earbuds align naturally with your ear canals for a snug and secure fit. Equipped with touch control and a battery life of up to 25 hours, it allows users an easy and comfortable audio experience. Its 13 mm composite titanium dynamic driver brings clean highs, solid mids, and booming bass with excellent sound separation for both android and ioS users. Its optimised Qualcomm chip, and authentic aptX and AAC Bluetooth allows faster transmission and a more stable connection. The advanced Qualcomm cVc 8.0 noise cancelling technology and 4 built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), filter unwanted noise and allow perfect seamless phone calls and recordings.

AirFree TWS

These in-ear headphones are lightweight (4g) oblique-angled nozzles crafted specially to fit in the ear canal comfortably. It allows up to 20 hours of playtime and uses the Bluetooth 5.0 connection for lossless and latency-free wireless audio. Featuring 4 ENC microphones, these earphones cancel out loud environments. It uses a 7 mm dynamic driver to enhance your musical experience, and its touch and voice control allows you to control calls and music without touching your device.

Airfree Lace Neckband

These lightweight headphones with ergonomically designed earbuds combined with smooth Silicon housing provides a stable wearing experience. They use the Bluetooth 5.0 connection to ensure fast and stable connection. They come with a 10mm dynamic driver for a premium sound stage. International standard IPX4 rated water protection ensures long-lasting resilience under outdoor conditions even in the toughest environments. It has a 12 hours battery life. It integrates your daily life with headphones through Siri and Google voice assistant support.