1OAK felicitates channel partners for roaring success of ATMOS; provides AR preview of next project

Highly-acclaimed and International realtor 1-OAK, having made their debut in India with ATMOS, a new age residential project in Gomti Nagar, today expressed their gratitude to all the channel partners for their crucial contribution in making their first project in India a big success in an event at Fairfield Marriott, Lucknow. The senior management also felicitated the participating channel agencies including SMC Realty, 360 Realtors, ICICI Homes, Click Bricks, Sinan Realty, ASA Fincap, Seedwill, Sanskar Properties, 9buy9 Consultants and Smart Infra.

1-OAK’s ATMOS, an exclusive 76 unit project with its unique step configuration balconies and big personal terraces, earned a roaring triumph with 100 percent sale within a very short period from the launch, displaying how residents of tier II cities have been highly under-served when it comes to international quality living spaces. All the channel partners were presented with a certificate along with a special gift to recognize their contribution in making ATMOS a success by the senior management of 1OAK.

“1OAK’s focus in India is largely on transforming the living experience in tier II and tier III cities. Today most of the middle income segment living in the Tier 2 & tier 3 cities of India is well travelled and has experienced an international quality lifestyle. With increasing disposable income there is a yearning for quality lifestyle real estate projects. We have identified a glaring gap in quality of offerings for people living in smaller cities and that’s why we came up with our maiden project ATMOS in India. And, see the result is beyond our imagination. It became an instant hit in a short period of time and has reinforced our understanding of the residential real estate requirements of people in tier II and tier III cities. And, the credit for ATMOS stupendous success completely goes to all our channel partners and we will always be indebted for their hardwork and efforts,” said Mr Sandeep Katiyar, CEO, 1OAK.

The glitterati event also showcased 1OAK’s much awaited upcoming nature themed project – NATURA. The channel partners witnessed the ambience of the Upper Shaheed Path-based project’s state-of-the-art club house as well as the units of the project, which is being designed by country’s leading architectural firm RKA.

“As one of the fastest growing markets, India has been one of the emerging focuses on the company. In India 1-OAK has substantial development rights across multiple locations for developing townships, group housing projects, commercial landmarks, and hotels. With NATURA, we are boasting of contemporary features such as environmental self- sufficiency, an effervescent ambience and at the same time luxury. Natura will again be an exclusive project as we are developing just 272 units. However, based on the requests we received – we also have 2.5 & 3 BHKs in Natura to cater to wider set of our buyers. As we speak, we are already 50% booked in our first tower. We are hoping to garner the same success as ATMOS with this new project,” said Mr Abdullah Khan, COO, 1OAK.

1OAK is a real estate company with a difference which aims at providing class residential and hospitality spaces across multiple countries with innovation and personalization as its core principles. The company is promoted by Singapore based Greenfield Advisory Pte. Ltd. and provides a boutique real estate experience with a portfolio of top notch living spaces in South East Asia, Europe and UAE.