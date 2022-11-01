1st ever Amateur Tenpin Bowling Tournament for men and women on 4th of November 2022 at Amoeba (Manisquare). This show is presented by Kic Metaliks Limited in association with Bengal Tenpin Bowling Association. It’s a kind of talent hunt Tournament. All new talents will be groomed and they will represent the west Bengal state in the future. No national or state player will participate in the tournament. This will be for Amateurs only. The expected number of participants for the tournament is more than 100 participants. Every participant will get a free t-shirt, cafe coupons and a participation certificate. There is no entry for national and state-level participants. This means new faces and opportunities for them to excel.
Date – 4th November 2022
Venue – Amoeba (Manisquare)