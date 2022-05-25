20 years young: CACTUS continues to accelerate technological innovation in scientific research

India, May 25th, 2022: Cactus Communications (CACTUS) today celebrates 20 years of excellence and innovation. Founded in 2002 with the aim of helping researchers break the language barrier and get published in international journals, CACTUS today is a multimillion-dollar technology company with 1200 full-time employees, 45 00 freelancers and 800 contractors from over 190 countries. As a pioneer in workplace best practices, CACTUS has been named a ‘Great Place to Work®’ consecutively for several years in a row. Recently, the company was also recognized among India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021 by Great Place to Work®.

Globally, the research industry spend has been calculated close to $2.4 trillion and is predicted to expand at $100 billion every year. CACTUS has been the early movers to identify the need for science communications and has been offering specialized author services, research impact acceleration, medical communication support, and technology products for business solutions under the brands Editage, Cactus Life Sciences, Researcher.Life, Impact Science, Paperpal, and Cactus Labs. Over these years, CACTUS has evolved itself into a global technology company that is catering to every need of the research and publishing industry through digital media, content, and AI solutions.

Reminiscing about CACTUS’s journey, Abhishek Goel, CEO & Co-founder, CACTUS, said, “We realized early on that researchers who did not speak English as their first language struggled to get published. We wanted to change this and there was no other company at the time trying to address this problem. We built editing and translation services under our brand Editage – which also celebrates 20 years – and soon expanded to publication support, pre-submission checks, research impact creation, and other solutions for authors, publishers, and life science organizations. Today, we have a researcher ecosystem that addresses needs beyond publication and end-to-end solutions for every major stakeholder in academia and life sciences. And we are just getting started.”

Commenting on the technological acceleration that CACTUS has seen in the last decade, Nishchay Shah, Chief Technology Officer, CACTUS said, “We have entered the AI and deep learning space to develop innovative products and build tech solutions for all stakeholders in the research landscape. We are taking the integration of technology into the researcher ecosystem very seriously. CACTUS’ next growth phase will be heavily defined by technology.”

A culture-driven company empowered by its people, their passion, and inspiration; CACTUS aims to enable each employee to reach their highest potential. With a people-first approach, the company believes in providing work-life integration and placing the power of choice in the hands of its employees. In 2021, CACTUS embraced a remote-first approach for all its 1,200 employees across nine locations globally and became one of the first companies in India to embrace remote-first culture.