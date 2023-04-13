200+ People Participate In Urban Square Mall’s Treasure Hunt Event

Udaipur 13 April 2023: Easter Egg hunt was an exciting event organized by Urban Square Mall and 94.3 MY FM at the Urban Square Mall, Udaipur. More than 200 people from the city participated in the competition with enthusiasm. A total of 15 participants were selected from the audition in the physical fitness and mental test rounds. The shortlisted people showcased their skills in the final round, where numerous puzzles were hidden among the outlets of global brands across the mall.

People had to make their way to the final stage by finding hints from approximately 18 brands at the mall. Solving all of them in the least amount of time, Mr. Vikas Kumar won the competition by accomplishing the Easter Egg Hunt. He was given gifts worth Rs. 11,000 INR by Mr. Nikhilesh Dhing, Centre Director, Urban Square Mall. Mr. Dhing also appreciated all the participants for playing with zeal.