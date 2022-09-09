New Delhi, September 9, 2022: CSB (Chai Sutta Bar), India’s best tea seller brand, organizes a trip for students from Keshardevi Public School, Choraldam, Madhya Pradesh. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day last Sunday, students from higher secondary school were invited to the Chai Sutta Bar headquarter in Madhya Pradesh.

Anubhav Dubey, CEO of the infamous chai outlet Chai Sutta Bar, has personally invited 200 school students to their Madhya Pradesh outlet to spend quality time with the CSB team.

The students spent the entire day with the CSB team, learning more about the CSB offerings in briefing sessions led by the outlet’s top officials, Mr. Anubhav Dubey and Mr. Anand Nayak, Co-founders of CSB, and Mr. Rahul Patidar, Director of CSB, which were followed by lunch. The students were involved in a variety of extracurricular activities such as singing, dancing, and other activities.

Anubhav Dubey, CEO, Chai Sutta Bar said “The goal of this trip is to ensure that the young generation of Madhya Pradesh receives proper guidance and learns about entrepreneurship at a young age, making them more confident in life.” “I am overjoyed to see how the students present today know more about CSB than we expected, and I am delighted to see such zeal among Madhya Pradesh’s youth.” He added

The CSB team has always believed in the importance of youth and family; the two co-founders, Mr. Anubhav Dubey and Mr. Anand Nayak, who are also childhood friends, have always looked forward to human values, and this initiative is one of many of their efforts to make society a better place.

Through their various activities and initiatives, CSB has always strived to make society a better place. CSB assists 350-400 families by providing kulhad for their businesses. Potters are doing well thanks to CSB. They have a partnership with local potters and receive an order of nearly 93 lakh kulhads per month from various potters across India. Approximately 1,500 families have found employment through CSB and its competitors.

Keshardevi public school students are those whose parents cannot afford a quality education for their children. Keshar Devi Public School Choraldam (KDPSC) is a well-known school in India, located at Indore Mhow Hss Badgonda Choral Dam. This school is regarded as one of the best in Madhya Pradesh, with an outstanding academic record.

The majority of CSB employees are orphans, differently abled, or unemployed; working there provides them with a second chance in life. While the name implies smoking, Chai Sutta Bar is known for its love of chai, not sutta and bar.CSB has 400+ outlets and plans to open approximately 200 more by the end of 2022.