Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation for clients, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Genpact is one of only three honorees in the Consulting industry for 2018, among a total of 135 honorees, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. The award underscores Genpact’s commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices. Award criteria for Genpact and other companies recognized include measuring and improving culture, leading authentically, and committing to transparency, diversity, and inclusion.

“Since Genpact’s inception, our culture has been defined by an incredibly strong foundation of unyielding integrity which permeates everything that we do for our people and for our clients around the world,” said Tiger Tyagarajan, president and CEO, Genpact. “We are proud to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, and we are 100% committed to continuously enhancing all of our ethical business practices, which allows us to attract top talent and provide world-class client service.”

“While the discourse around the world changed profoundly in 2017, a stronger voice emerged. Global corporations operating with a common rule of law are now society’s strongest force to improve the human condition. This year, we saw companies increasingly finding their voice. The World’s Most Ethical Companies, in particular, continued to show exemplary leadership,”explained Ethisphere’s CEO, Timothy Erblich. “I congratulate everyone at Genpact for being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.”

The 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies continue to prove that operating with integrity leads to greater financial performance. Research has found that the listed World’s Most Ethical Companies outperformed the U.S. Large Cap Index over five years by ~11% and over three years by ~5%. Ethisphere refers to this as the Ethics Premium.

Methodology and Scoring

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment is based upon the Ethisphere Institute’s Ethics Quotient® (EQ) framework, which offers a quantitative way to assess a company’sperformance in an objective, consistent, and standardized manner. The information collected provides a comprehensive sampling of definitive criteria of core competencies rather than all aspects of corporate governance, risk, sustainability, compliance, and ethics.

Scores are generated in five key categories: ethics and compliance program (35 percent), corporate citizenship and responsibility (20 percent), culture of ethics (20 percent), governance (15 percent) and leadership, innovation and reputation (10 percent). All companies that participate in the assessment process receive their scores, providing them with valuable insights into how they stack up against leading organizations.

Honorees

The full list of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees. Best practices and insights from the 2018 honorees will be released in a report and webcast in March and April of this year.