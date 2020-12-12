2021 to be the best year for real estate sector: MD Sikka Group

Dehradun: Renowned brand in the Indian real estate sector Sikka Group organized a ‘Pledge and Sacred oblation’ ceremony at Sikka Kimaya Greens. The event was attended by the Sikka team and their partners, buyers and investors. The event started with Hawan Pujan and there was a discussion on growth of the realty sector in 2021. Also, the buyers were assured that Kimaya Greens will be delivered by March 2022.

Sikka Kimaya Greens is an exceptional home that resonates with sleek modernity and indulgent amenities. Located at Doon IT Park, Aman Vihar, Dehradun, Live life beautifully at Dehradun’s newest address where your life the project comprises 2/3/4 BHK apartments, penthouses & affordable flats. Designed by Broadway Malyan (among world’s top 10 architects), this lavish project is sure to exude a quiet sense of luxury in perfect harmony with nature.

The prime location of Sikka Kimaya Greens inside Sidcul IT Park Sahastradhara Road is set to become a unique lifestyle destination within the heart of one of the most vibrant cities in the world – Dehradun. The view of pristine mountains of Mussoorie serves as a perfect backdrop for your dream home, just like icing on the cake.

The real estate sector has faced tough challenges during the lockdown, but after Unlock 1.0 the sector observed signs of growth. The measures that the RBI took in the last few months are showing a positive impact. Speaking on the same, Harvinder Singh Sikka, Managing Director of Sikka Group, said, “Year 2020 have given us a great lesson of how to overcome the phase of pandemic crisis. Also, the role of digital and virtual platforms has increased which supported the sector a lot. We are hopeful that the coming year will be a boon for the realty sector.”