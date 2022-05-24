2022 Financial Times ranks EDHEC Executive Education among the Top 10 worldwide

Mumbai, 24 May 2022: EDHEC Business School’s executive education offers rank among the Top 10 globally according to the 2022 Financial Times Executive Education custom and open programme rankings published today.

EDHEC gained an impressive seven places since the Financial Times’ 2020 executive education edition to clinch the number 10 spot in combined global rankings, which include:

The Customised ranking (courses tailored to individual organisations):

6th worldwide overall (+2 places since 2020)

The Open-enrolment ranking (inter-organisation courses for leaders and managers):

15th worldwide (+24 places since 2020)

In both categories, EDHEC earned high ratings for “client support and follow-up,” a reflection of the school’s commitment to transforming client organisations with programmes designed to develop agile leaders and improve business operations. The school was also recognised for excelling in providing personalised support to participants, and for providing them with cutting-edge “new skills and learning.”

EDHEC offers an extensive portfolio of executive education certificates, diplomas and customised programmes, which are delivered in person on EDHEC campuses and online.

The ranking results testify to the excellence of EDHEC’s executive education programmes, its ability to personalise the learning experience, and its outstanding client satisfaction. EDHEC received a score of 9.76/10 to place 4th in participant satisfaction for the open-enrolment rankings.