20th International Foodtech Kolkata 2023 takes off

Kolkata 19th August 2023: The three-day 20th International Foodtech Kolkata 2023, Eastern India’s Premier business to business (B2B) Exhibition for food processing, bakery, mithai & namkeen and hospitality industry, was inaugurated here today by Mr. Jayant Kumar Aikat, IAS, Commissioner – Department of Food Processing Industries, Government of West Bengal, at the Biswa Bangla Milan Mela Complex. The Exhibition would be on till 20 August (10 am to 6 pm).

Present among others at the mega exhibition were Mr. Rahul Chowrashia, Chairman – Mishti Udyog, Mohammad Azhar, Vice-President, Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, Mr. Aseem Soni, CEO, Mio Amore, Mr. Asif Ahmed, Treasurer, National Restaurant Association of India, Mr. Zakir Hossain, Chief Convener of 20th International Foodtech 2023.

“The West Bengal food and food products market, supported by to robust rail and road infrastructure, is huge and holds tremendous potential for the future. In the packaging sector, there is work to be done to catch up with global packaging standards. Food products from West Bengal is exported to the Saarc and far East countries, especially processed fish. The state government is also facilitating and guiding young students with the ways and means of procuring loans, licenses, understanding hygiene and food safety processes and standards, and so on in order to prepare detailed project reports to start their own enterprises,” Mr Aikat said.

Over 180 major foreign and Indian companies and leading brands from the food and hospitality sector are participating at the three-day mega Exhibition along with the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India, West Bengal Bakery Association, All India Food Processors Association, West Bengal Bakers Coordination Committee, Paschimbanga Misti Udyog and others.

“The International Foodtech Kolkata 2023 Exhibition gains a lot of importance in the wake of a looming global food crisis. With food security emerging as a serious global concern, the need to have advanced food technologies and processes that cater to aspects of affordability, efficiency, and loss of waste have become very important,” said Mr Zakir Hossain, Convenor, 20th International Foodtech Kolkata 2023. “This year’s mega Exhibition is showcasing such emerging technologies, processes, and practices and brings under one roof the latest top-notch food processing technologies, food manufacturing and packaging equipment, best processes, and practices, finance, etc. The focus this year is on the bakery, mithai & namkeen industry with live demos like cake-making lessons; live demo of hi-tech rosogolla manufacturing, and food packing with a minimal human touch,” Mr. Hossain said.

The International Foodtech Kolkata 2023 is covering the entire gamut of the food industry and allied services covering food & beverages, food processing machinery, and equipment, food packaging, cold storage systems, waste management systems, bakery, and confectionery equipment, ice cream-making machines and plants, edible oils, spices, essences, coloring additives, industrial refrigeration, industrial kitchen equipment, glass and glassware, tableware, facilitators (banks and financial institutions, pollution control and so on.