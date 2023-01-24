23 US State Court Judges to visit India in mid-February 2023 to hold Judicial Dialogue

New Delhi, January 24, 2023: A delegation of 23 US state court judges, including seven Indian American judges, will visit India in the second week of February to hold judicial dialogue and consultations with their counterparts and legal fraternity. During the visit, the delegation will be calling on the Hon’ble the Chief Justice of India, Dr. DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice and judges of Delhi High Court and Chief Justice and judges of the Bombay High Court.

This is perhaps the first time a large contingent of US state judges will visit India to hold talks with the Indian legal fraternity and is indicative of the growing judicial ties between the two countries – the largest and oldest democracies – upholding values of rule of law.

Importantly, the visiting US state judges will be felicitated by the Society of Indian Law Firms, the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, and some other professional institutions. This will provide the US delegation a forum for interface with the Indian judiciary and legal fraternities.

“This is the first initiative of its nature to promote and strengthen fraternal relations not only between the legal profession of the two countries but also between the judiciary,” said Dr Lalit Bhasin, President, the Society of Indian Law Firms and National President, Indo American Chamber of Commerce. He said both countries need to address the legal challenges that are unfolding with the strengthening of the multidimensional economic partnership. According to Dr. Bhasin, both countries are actively engaged in a dialogue on data protection, cyber security, fast-tracking commercial disputes, and avoidance of double taxation.

The US delegation is led by Hon’ble Justice Sanjay T. Tailor, who has been a state court judge in the United States for 20 years and has a special interest in the justice system of India. Justice Tailor participated as a delegate of the American Bar Association delegation in a legal exchange

visit to India in December 2009 and, since then, he along with other eminent members of the American Bar Association has attended three legal conferences sponsored by the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) and the India Committee of the American Bar Association Section of International Law. The other judges are also taking keen interest in the Indian legal system.

Besides Delhi and Mumbai, the US state judges will visit Jaipur, Agra, and Goa mostly as tourists to imbibe the bounties of rich Indian heritage, culture, and hospitality.