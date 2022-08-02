[24]7.ai strengthens global presence; continues to grow in Guatemala

With this new site opening, more than 1000 new job opportunities are created in the country.

Guatemala August 2022 – [24]7.ai, the global contact center with 15 years of experience in Guatemala, continues to grow to offer more and better job opportunities to Guatemalans. [24]7.ai opens its third Delivery Center in the country located on the 7th level of the Park Avenue Building, within the facilities of the Parque Las Americas Shopping Center in the nation’s capital.

“We believe that customer service is a universal priority and thanks to our people-centered vision, we help international companies offer competitive customer service, optimizing resources to the maximum and generating a constant growth in the country that has allowed us to position ourselves high in the local market,” said [24]7.ai Latin America Vice President, Padhu Bhonsle.

The new headquarters offers more than 1,000 job opportunities, with amenities that comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, state-of -the art training spaces to ensure high quality staff development, and a modern and fun environment that fosters collaboration and engagement. Likewise, areas have been created to provide feedback on process improvement and meeting rooms designed to develop great business strategies.

Cortijo Empresarial 2 in Zone 12 and Utz Ulew Mall in Quetzaltenango are the locations of the other two active Delivery Centers that continue to generate competitive opportunities in Guatemala. [24]7.ai also has delivery centers in Colombia, the United States of America, India and the Philippines.