Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017 saw one of the largest gathering of Heads of Government, Heads of State, corporate leaders, Nobel Laureates, economists and academicians witnessed by the country. The biennial event organized by the Government of Gujarat highlighted the growth story of Gujarat and the vast opportunities that the state has to offer.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which started in 2003 to rekindle the pace of investments in the state, has since established itself as the most important business and knowledge sharing platform in the country. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is an example of the visionary approach of the Government of Gujarat towards inclusive and sustainable development by ensuring policy coherence and effective investment promotion. Far from the regional investment fair that characterized the first Summit in 2003, the biennial Summit has today become a unique and the largest forum for ideation, knowledge sharing, networking, explore business opportunities, sign cooperation agreements and partnerships, while setting the policy agenda to meet some of the current national challenges.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, Shri Vijay Rupani, Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat said “We are pleased to see such high-level of enthusiasm among companies from various sectors to invest in Gujarat as well as among the Heads of State and Heads of Government to explore strategic partnership with the state. It has been our privilege to host so many global and national leaders during the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and we are pleased that the Summit has helped in connecting India to the world. I am certain that our guests will go back to their homeland as brand ambassadors of Gujarat. I dedicate VGGS 2017 to the prosperity and glorious future of 6.5 crore people of my Gujarat.”

H.E. Mr. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, President, Republic of Kenya discussed various areas for cooperation and collaboration between the state of Gujarat and Kenya with Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani. President of Republic of Kenya also extended an invitation to Government of Gujarat to bring a delegation of Government officials and businesses to Kenya to explore partnership opportunities.

“Gujarat is an important economic powerhouse of the world. Sectors where we can mutually benefit are manufacturing, fertilizers, petrochemicals, agri business, mining, gas and coal.”

Mr. António Costa, Hon’ble Prime Minister, Portugal discussed opportunities in sectors like pharmaceutical, education and health services which are some of the strength of Portugal. Additionally, Hon. Prime Minister of Portugal and Hon. Chief Minister of Gujarat were keen on exploring cultural exchange between Portugal and Gujarat as well as India at large.

Mr. Piotr Glinski, Hon. Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland discussed collaboration opportunities in areas like Energy, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Automotive & Engineering, Electronics, Green Technology, Agro and Food processing with the state of Gujarat. With Poland being home to numerous heritage sites, the possibility of cooperation in heritage management of towns in Gujarat was also discussed as one of the agenda points to be taken forward on priority. It was also highlighted that the Gujarat Technology University would be collaborating with Polish Universities to develop new courses for the youth of Gujarat.

Mr. Dmitry Rogozin, Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Government, Russia: “We were pleased to receive an invitation from the Government of Gujarat to attend VGGS 2017 and I am glad we could put together a strong delegation representing different sectors to participate in this prestigious summit. While some companies like Sibur and Rosneft have been present in India, there are many more companies that are looking to invest in India and more specifically in Gujarat.”

Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, France: “We have brought more than 100 heads of French companies to the Summit and we are excited to explore collaboration opportunities here and have fruitful sharing of knowledge and ideas. Many of these companies are keen on investing in Gujarat and I am confident that this summit will provide an opportunity for the same. Through our discussion with Shri Narendra Modi, Hon. Prime Minister of India, we are confident that Indo-French relationships are as important to India as it is for France.”

Mr. Amarjeet Sohi, Hon. Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Canada: “We are very pleased with the hospitality our entire delegation has received in Gujarat which has made us feel like home. One area we feel we can have a strong collaboration with Government of Gujarat is Smart Cities by implementing some of the smart initiatives we have successfully executed in Canada.”

Mr. Hiroshige Seko, Hon. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan: “Looking at the scale of the summit and the high profile dignitaries attending the Summit, I am sure that it has grabbed attention of the entire world. It is very impressive that so many global leaders are present here to explore partnerships and also for sharing of knowledge and ideas. It is our pleasure to highlight that the 8th edition of the summit will have the highest number of Japanese companies participating.”

H.E. Mr. Deep Kumar Upadhyaya, Ambassador of Nepal to India: “Through this Summit we would like to take Indo-Nepal friendship ahead. I would personally like to invite you to Nepal along with a delegation of government officials and businesses from Gujarat to explore collaboration opportunities.” H.E also expressed gratitude towards Government of India for developing highways between India and Nepal as well as for their extensive support for the socio-economic development of Nepal.