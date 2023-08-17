28 Young Practitioners Accredited with Prestigious AIPR Certification from PRCAI

New Delhi, 17 August 2023: Today, the Public Relations Consultants Association of India (PRCAI) announced the results of Summer 2023 round of the Accreditation in Indian Public Relations (AIPR), witnessing an increasing number of ranked professionals’ year-on-year, with higher quality submissions. A growing cohort, saw 28 promising young PR professionals from across the country secure their elite certification, contributing to a distinguished group of certified practitioners, now reaching a total of 68 since the program launch.

“As the realm of communication and reputation management continues to evolve, the need for highly skilled and certified Public Relations professionals has become more important than ever before for our industry. This intensive certification process offers a transformative learning experience and motivation for individuals seeking to thrive in the world of public relations,” said Atul Sharma, President, of PRCAI.

In this batch, 128 people applied for the certification with 57 moving on to the final jury round. Furthermore, the bar has been raised with a higher cut-off score.

The results showcase the dedication and progress of the applicants. The numbers are indeed telling of the quality and dedication of these professionals. Among the 21 Accredited candidates of Level 1, the cut-off rose to 69.22 percent, and of the 7 Accredited candidates of Level 2, the aggregate cut-off scores grew to 68.92 percent.

The AIPR Summer 2023 top rankers:

Level 1 was aced by Ravindra Samant, Adfactors PR, who topped with the highest aggregate score of 78.87%, followed by Tanu Gupta of On Purpose Consulting with a score of 76.89%. In third place, is Manya Tandan of Edelman India who earned 76.27%.

Level 2 witnessed Tanoo Gupta, Ruder Finn PR (India) with the highest aggregate score of 81.05%, followed by Riya Jain of Ruder Finn PR (India) as the first runner-up with a score of 78.23%. The second runner-up is Sonia Rachel Abraham of Avian WE who earned 73.27%.

School of Communications & Reputation (SCoRe), a technical partner for this rigorous testing for PRCAI, evolved the program further by adding a literacy education kit comprising guidelines on both assessment rounds, a detailed curriculum, and guidelines on how to prepare for them, and sample

papers for the applicants. Candidates were assessed for their competencies and expertise across the entire spectrum around public relations. This encompassed evaluation through an Aptitude Preliminary Round that scrutinized their proficiency in various facets of the field, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the knowledge and skills required for success.

In the Final Jury Round encompassing 20 jury members, those who qualified the prelims, presented to a jury bench comprising a dynamic set of consultancy leaders, corporate communication, academic and HR professionals who came forth to meet them on August 5, 2023, across four centers in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon and Mumbai.

“It is heartening to see the pool of certified professionals have grown to 68, who stood the test of skill and leadership across levels to prove their mettle. The certification is the gateway for AIPRodigy to aspire and inspire others who are entering this profession to take it seriously and by making a mark early on. It is crucial as an industry body to empower practitioners that will raise the bar in efficiency and quality of talent year-on-year,” said Deeptie Sethi, CEO, of PRCAI.

The Accreditation in Indian Public Relations stands as the foremost certification for PR experts within India, acknowledging individuals who have showcased unparalleled proficiency and mastery in this domain.

Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation, concluded, “We’re elated to announce this year’s accredited PR professionals, and it’s heartening to witness a significant surge in the performance of the candidates. This not only underscores the elevating standards of PR talent in India but also reflects the dedication and hard work poured into their craft. A special thanks to the PR firms and their leadership for their unwavering support and commitment to this program,” said Hemant Gaule, Dean of the School of Communications & Reputation.

To acquire additional details regarding the Accreditation in Indian Public Relations initiative and to explore the full list of jury and accredited recipients, visit www.prcai.org