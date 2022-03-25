29th Convergence India Expo 2022 ended with great success. Visitor and Investors shown their keen interest to invest in Bihar at the stall of DIT, Govt. of Bihar.

New Delhi, 25 March 2022: The Department of IT, Govt. of Bihar participates 29th Convergence India Expo. The Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, is participating in the 29th Convergence India Expo organized by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), and Exhibitions India Group from 23-25 March 2022, being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Hon’ble Minister for the Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar, Shri Jibesh Kumar graced the event as a Guest of Honour on the 3rd Day of the exhibition. During his valedictory address at the closing ceremony, he talked about Bihar’s vision of e-Governance and Good Governance as well as how e-Governance has opened new doors for investors to invest in IT sector of Bihar. Jibesh Kumar said that in the 29th Convergence India Expo 2022, the IT Department, Government of Bihar has received a proposal of more than Rs 800 crore, this proposal has been received for investment in data center and others.

Addressing the media at the stall of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, at the 29th Convergence India Expo, Jibesh Kumar said that Bihar will be a leading state in the field of IT in the country in the next 10 years. He said that Bihar is giving emphasis on making an investor-friendly policy. Our policy is designed keeping in mind the convenience of the investors. Talking about startups and ideas, Jibesh Kumar said that Bihar will be the first state which is coming up with Vidya Udyami Yojana for those who bring ideas for startups. Under this scheme, students and people working on their idea before startup will be supported in all respects including financial assistance from the government. He said that there has been a revolutionary change in Bihar in terms of law and order, electricity, water, and infrastructure. This is the reason why now investors are seeing their potential in Bihar. The state is getting proposals for massive investment. In the last year, Bihar has received a proposal for the investment of more than 30 thousand crore rupees. Today, when people are talking about Smart City, our Honorable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is working one step ahead of it on Smart Village. Today, work is being done to improve roads, water, electricity, and other basic needs in every village of the state.

“Bihar embarks on a new journey of technological revolution and has shown tremendous growth on IT Front & Good Governance. The initiatives of e-governance and creation of investment opportunities in the state has been phenomenal even during the Corona Pandemic.” Said Shri Jibesh Kumar, Hon’ble Minister for the Department of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar.

Some of the key initiatives that have already been taken to keep afloat the government system even in a pandemic are eOffice, which has increased productivity and transparency by Anywhere Anytime working, eVidhan Application, which will enable paperless proceedings at Vidhan Parishad was launched on 25th Nov 2021. Other key initiatives are CFMS, BSDC, BSWAN, BAAF, and eProcurement (Eproc 2.0).

Day 3 of the 29th Convergence India Expo was marked by the presence of esteemed delegates from the Government of India and the Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Bihar also visited the IT Bihar’s stall. In a press conference with the media, he expresses his optimism & confidence that the state of Bihar will prove to be a fruitful Investment Destination for IT giants.

The Government of Bihar is taking progressive steps in the field of Information Technology by working with a multidimensional approach to encourage investment in the state. On the occasion of the closing ceremony of 29th Convergence India Expo 2022 the Hon’ble Minister IT, Govt. of Bihar, said ” We recently had a daylong meeting with the top officials of the Department of Information Technology, Government of Bihar, where we outlined a road map for next 2 years with an emphasis on the key projects & their progress such as eOffice, MyGov, CDAC- Patna and NIELET, Public Wi-Fi Hotspot, Agri CoE, STPI Patna, World Class IT Tower / IT Park / IT City and Start-up Hub. The key focus is to generate new employment opportunities in the IT sector for developing a progressive and prosperous state.”

IT department has also emphasized Incubation and Research centres and has funded C-DAC to initiate research and development in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics, and the Internet of Things as part of the initial planning (IoT). The IT department has also funded NIELIT for enhancing Capacity Building by opening training centres at Patna, Buxar and Muzaffarpur and IIT, Patna for incubation support. On similar lines, as Bihar is an Agri driven state, Bihar will soon open an Agri CoE to enhance agricultural productivity by innovative use of technology.