3 BHK floors on Sohna Road is in demand

By Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global Group, Chairman, ASSOCHAM, National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development

The demand for 3 BHK floors has increased in the post Covid-19 situation as people are looking for spacious properties. The realization of the importance of one’s home has dawned on people as they have seen the difficulties faced in problematic situations such as this global pandemic where many tenants faced a hard time dealing with the landlords. Gurugram is seeing maximum sale in this segment; 3 BHK floors in Sohna Gurgaon are getting attention due to the competitive pricing and impeccable locational advantage.

People are specifically looking for gated complexes that have a retail hub, swimming pool, open green areas, kids play area, multipurpose court, skating rink, and seating areas. Another advantage of 3 BHK floors on Sohna Road is that soon-to-come-up Badshahpur elevated road is in the vicinity, Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and multiplexes around this area will soon be operational. Educational institutions (GD Goenka, Pathways, DPS, KR Mangalam), hotels (The Taj Gateway Resorts, The Westin – Sohna Resort and Spa, Country Inn at a distance of 5 min), hospitals, and malls are close by. Signature Global has Signature Global Park in Sector 36, Sohna, South of Gurugram is situated at a distance of just 20 minutes from Rajeev Chowk, the premium project is being developed under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna. The varied options in the project include Independent Premium Floors, Stilt car parking + 4 Independent Floors of 2 BHK (951.43 sq ft) and 3 BHK (1081.67 sq ft). The project has perfect location as more than six reputed Schools are within a 15 km radius, Sohna Elevated Road (under construction), Shopping Malls with leading brands are 15 km away, hotels in 15 km Radius, 11 Multiplex Screens to be functional soon, Office Complexes and Business Hubs in the neighborhood, adventure park in the vicinity, and lush green environment.

The Group has been showing seriousness towards ‘Housing for All’ target, and is making significant contribution to meet the housing need of people by providing homes that suit their requirement. Till date, the Group has already launched 22094 units under Haryana Affordable Housing Scheme & Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna, and have delivered 2983 units to date.

Gurugram has been performing extremely well due to Haryana Government’s constant support. The State Government brought in amendments in Haryana’s Affordable Housing Policy. Haryana has a model policy that is most suitable for the development of this segment. Haryana Cabinet’s decisions to push affordable housing has led to an increase of total limit for grant of Affordable Group Housing Colony in a sector to 30 acres, also extending the Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna to Gurugram Development Plan. The biggest advantage in DDJAY floors is that each floor is separately registered and a buyer can avail benefits of CLSS according to his/her eligibility on securing a floor.