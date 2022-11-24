3 Leading Companies to Work for in Ludhiana, Punjab

Is your organization a “Great Place To Work”? Do you believe an organization with a strong corporate culture, where employees are happy with what they are doing, and their happiness is infectious, always scores high on credibility?

Ludhiana is known as Manchester of India and has always been known for its political activities and the presence of various government offices and essential administration. This article looks at the three best companies to work for in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The vibrant city bustles with some of the best companies to work for, with unique company cultures that appreciate the employees and communities they serve.

Let’s see what the organizations of Punjab are focusing on; to build a culture that lays the foundation for exceptional work.

Vardhman Group

Industry: Textile Group

About the Brand: Vardhman Group is a textile group based in Ludhiana, Punjab, India, that was established in 1965. The group is engaged in manufacturing and trading in Yarn and Processed Fabric, Sewing Thread, Acrylic fiber and Alloy steel. Vardhman group was incorporated in 1962 as Vardhman Spinning & General Mills.

Jujhar Group

Industry: Real Estate|Logistic |Broadband |Entertainment |Digital Media |Media |Infrastructure |Hospitality

About the Brand: The Jujhar Group is a multidimensional conglomerate headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab. It owes its success and leadership position to its core philosophy of “touching every aspect of people’s lives with high-quality products and unparalleled service”, which has been a guiding principle for the group’s sustainable growth for over three decades.

Hi-Bird

Industry: Manufacturing

About the Brand: Hi-Bird is known all over the world as a Quality Manufacturer engaged in the manufacturing of all types of Bicycles, Bicycle Parts, Bicycle Rickshaws, E-Bikes and E-Scooters. Hi-Bird Global Industries has also ventured into automotive components manufacturing.