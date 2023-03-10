3 out of 5 Mumbai Women Suffer from Brittle Bones: Nanavati Max Hospital study

Three out of five women of Mumbai, over the age of 40 years, suffer from Osteopenia and one in four are diagnosed with Osteoporosis, discovered a study conducted by Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital on International Women’s Day.

Age, Vitamin D deficiency, menopause, chronic diabetes or kidney diseases, lack of physical exercise and sedentary habits are the precipitating factors for Osteoporosis and Osteopenia.

Dr. Gayatri Deshpande, Senior Consultant and Dr. Janvi Lalchandani, Assistant Medical Officer from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital screened over 5,034 patients’ data during a period of 18 months, from September 2021 to February 2023.

Highlights of the study are as follows: