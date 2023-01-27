3 Platforms to Look for to Manage your Credit Score in 2023

Today businesses are evolving rapidly with light fast speed so as the needs. As a result, consumers, purchasers, and business ventures of today are predominantly dependent on credit to run their businesses smoothly and efficiently. Credit availability and acceptance of an offer lie in your credit score, which means an excellent credit score will be quintessential to avail loans and credit for the purchase and bespoke.
Additionally, a credit score acts as a touchstone to present a more responsible image of you in the eyes of prospective employers. In fact, it also comes with added benefits like attractive insurance choices, tax savings, and much more. The current repayment ecosystem in India is slow, broken, and nonrewarding. While there is no dearth of institutions offering credit, there is no single platform to manage your debt. Here’s a rundown of three platforms that can help you manage your credit health while also providing some exciting perks and benefits:
- CheQ – Founded by Aditya Soni, Bengaluru-based fintech startup CheQ is a B2C credit management platform that has raised $10 Mn in a seed round led by Venture Highway and 3one4 Capital. The seed round also saw participation from Multiply Ventures, Marshot Ventures, and Veda VC. CheQ also has the backing of angel investors such as Naveen Kukreja (CEO, Paisabazaar) and Shailaz Nag (founder and CEO, Dotpe). CheQ aims to simplify discovering and managing credit products for customers, allowing them to make good decisions of the same. The startup is targeting to launch its first product, a credit management platform and build a team with the incoming funds. It will also invest in technologies that will help it differentiate itself from other players present in this space.
- CRED – Cred was founded by Kunal Shah; by 2021, the company had onboarded over 5.9 million users and processed about 20% of all credit card bill payments in India.[12] As of April 2021, Cred offered six different products – Cred RentPay, Cred Cash, Cred Pay, Cred Store, and Cred Travel Store, etc. However, on 20 August 2021, Cred also launched a Peer to Peer(P2P) lending feature known as Cred Mint that aims to monetise through its 7.5 million users.
- One Score- Born in July 2019. Founded by experienced professionals from the financial services industry, we aim to educate and empower Indian consumers with smart credit behavior. The app allows you to stimulate your credit score and get suggestions on how to improve it with an AI-powered score improvement planner. It also has smart insights customized to grow your credit score to the level you want, in the time you want.