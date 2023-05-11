3 things to do if you visit Canada

Are you planning a visit to Canada? You’re in for an unforgettable experience! Canada is an expansive, diverse country with an abundance of natural beauty and unique cultural experiences. From the majestic Rocky Mountains to the stunning prairies, Canada has something for everyone.

Here are three must-do activities for your Canadian adventure: explore the beauty of the outdoors; experience the culture and history of the country; and taste the vibrant flavors of Canadian cuisine.

Explore the beauty of the outdoors

The Rocky Mountains

The Rocky Mountains are one of Canada’s most famous natural landmarks. Explore the towering peaks and stunning scenery of Banff National Park and Jasper National Park. Hike through the stunning valleys or climb the towering mountains. For the adventure junkies, the Canadian Rockies are an ideal location for white water rafting.

National parks

National Parks are some of the most popular tourist destinations in Canada. There are over 150 National Parks in Canada, so there’s sure to be one near you. These national treasures will introduce you to some of Canada’s most stunning landscapes, wildlife, and cultural experiences.

Activities in the great outdoors

Canada is a country with endless adventures. Explore the rugged landscapes of Western Canada in Banff National Park or venture east to discover the ancient forests and stunning coast of the Great Lakes.

Canada’s expansive landscape houses a wide variety of cultural experiences and natural wonders, from the vast urban landscapes of Toronto to the sprawling ranch lands in Alberta. Whether it’s hiking in the mountains, paddling on a river, or touring a famous historical site, you’re sure to experience the best Canada has to offer.

Experience the culture and history

View historical sites

Canada is home to a wealth of historical sites. Some of the most popular historical sites include the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa, Ontario, the Fortress of Louisbourg in Nova Scotia, and the Calgary Stampede in Alberta. The Parliament Buildings are a must-see landmark in Ottawa, Ontario.

Explore the stunning architecture and beautiful gardens, and don't forget to tour the inside of the building. The Fortress of Louisbourg is a UNESCO World Heritage site in Nova Scotia. Lastly, the Calgary Stampede is a 10-day rodeo event in Alberta.

Participate in local festivals

Canada hosts a variety of vibrant festivals throughout the year. You can experience the colorful culture of Canada at the Canadian Tulip Festival in Ottawa, Ontario, the Montreal International Jazz Festival in Quebec, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival in British Columbia, or the Luminato Festival in Toronto, Ontario.

Visit local art galleries

Art is an important part of Canadian culture and history. Visit some of the local art galleries in your area to discover more about the diverse art forms and artistic process in Canada. Some of the most popular art galleries include the Art Gallery of Ontario in Toronto, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in Quebec, and The Vancouver Art Gallery.

Taste the vibrant flavors of Canadian cuisine

Local restaurants

When visiting a new place, one of the best ways to experience the culture and cuisine is to eat at the local restaurants. Canada is home to a wide range of vibrant and diverse cultures, so you’re sure to find something to suit your taste buds.

Some of the most popular dishes include poutine, Montreal-style bagels, maple syrup-roasted salmon, wild blueberry pancakes, Nanaimo bars, butter tarts, wild berry crumble, and beaver tails. You can find these dishes, and many more, at local restaurants across Canada.

Unique dishes

