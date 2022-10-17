3 Time Management Tips For Workers Who Make Their Own Schedules

If you’re just getting started in a career as a freelancer, you might find that you love the freedom of setting your own schedule and getting your work done when it’s convenient for you. But if you’re not careful, any tendencies you have toward procrastination could make finding the right balance hard for you.

If this is something that you’re concerned about as a freelancer or in other work-from-home jobs, here are three time management tips for workers who make their own schedules.

Reduce Your Access To Other Tech

When work isn’t the only thing that you have available to you, it can be hard to pull your attention away from other things and really devote your time to the work tasks that you have on your to-do list. Especially if some of those other things that are pulling at your attention have screens, it can make disconnecting and reconnecting to work even more difficult.

Knowing this, if you’re wanting to create an environment where you can get work done and not waste your time on other pursuits, one of the best things you can do is reduce your access to other tech. If you have your TV on, your phone pulled up with your favorite app, and music blaring all around you, it can be hard to ignore those distractions and focus on work. So when you’re really wanting to get work done, try to keep other forms of technology to a minimum.

Work When You’re Most Effective

Something great about working as a freelancer and being able to set your own schedule is that you can choose to work during the hours of the day when you’re most effective. The trick here is knowing when you’re most effective and getting the maximum amount of work done during these hours.

To discover when you might be most effective at work, think about when during the day you have the most energy. If you’re someone who can jump out of bed with energy to tackle the day ahead, getting started early in the morning might be the best option. But if you seem to always perk up when the sun goes down, working later in the evening could be a better choice.

Set Physical And Mental Boundaries

When you’re working at home or on the road, it’s easy to let your time on the clock and your time off the clock bleed into one another. But when this happens, it can be hard to ever find your groove with your work schedule.

To keep this from happening to you, you should try to set physical and mental boundaries when working. If you’re able to, try to create a space within your home where you’re meant to get work done. Additionally, if you’re capable of having a set schedule during the day when you can devote your attention to work, it can help you create this mental boundary and encourage you to be more productive.

If you’re needing some help with time management as a freelancer or someone who works from home, consider using the tips mentioned above to guide you.