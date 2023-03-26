3 Tips for Designing an Effective Employee Training Program

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash

Employees can make or break a company, and training them to develop their skills is crucial to maintain your company’s growth. If you are constantly getting complaints about your employees’ low job performance, then chances are that they might not even realize where they are going wrong and need directions to do their job well. Employee training programs can provide these directions.

These programs can help improve employee performance, productivity, and skills and help increase your team’s confidence and morale. Consequently, your business will increase its employee retention, reduce turnover, and save on hiring expenses.

Employee training programs can focus on new and current employees to address general or specialized skills. If you plan on designing a training program for your team, continue reading the article to find three tips for designing an effective employee training program.

1. Assessments

The first step of designing an effective training program is to analyze your business and what it stands for, and what it needs in terms of training to achieve success. There are three levels of assessment to determine training requirements; organizational, occupational (task), and individual assessment.

In organizational assessment, the whole organization or business is considered a whole. Changing demographics and technological trends are considered, and a company’s skills and knowledge to meet its objectives are determined.

The occupational assessment looks at specific jobs and determines the skills, knowledge, and abilities to perform them. The individual assessment focuses on an individual and their knowledge and capabilities, strengths, and weaknesses to determine the type of training they need. Make sure you review performance evaluations submitted by managers and see where employees are lacking in performance to determine where your training is lacking.

2. Type of Training and Learning Objectives

After thoroughly assessing your organization and determining the training requirement regarding knowledge, skills, and abilities, you can determine the type of training and set learning objectives. You can implement different types of training programs: workshop style, classroom style, individual training, group training, management training, external resources training, skill-based training, and safety or quality training.

After determining the type of training, set learning objectives. Finalize the content and topics you want to cover, and ensure that the learning objectives are clear and performance-based. Examples of learning objectives can include:

The proper way to take a customer’s order

A demonstration of ethics while handling customer complaints

Performing a customer needs analysis using computer software

Understanding safety procedures while handling chemicals

Before starting your program, you will need the necessary materials to ensure nothing goes wrong. These training materials depend on your training type and your budget. They can include workbooks, training manuals, online materials, job aids, and PowerPoint presentations. It’s also essential to carefully consider the budget before choosing the type of training program to implement.

3. Delivery Styles

It’s vital that you know how to make training more fun in the workplace. People learn in various ways, like, auditory, kinesthetic, or visual. Consider different learning styles and choose one that suits your team the most.

You can make the training more engaging, interesting, and interactive by using interactive media, podcasts, online videos, role-playing, pop quizzes, planning scavenger hunts, etc. Also, involve ice-breaking activities and small team-building exercises to help employees know each other better.

Adults participating in these training programs have more experience than young people in academic settings, so you must keep adult learning principles in mind. Ensure that real-world applications are incorporated into your program with interesting content and that the learners are involved.

Endnote

Workers that aren’t sufficiently skilled can cost you time and money. You have to train employees to reduce liabilities from employee errors, redundant tasks, and inefficient processes. Even if your staff is skilled, you need to make sure they know updated techniques to make your business stay relevant. These training programs can help reveal your team’s strengths and shortcomings and significantly bridge any gap in skills and knowledge to improve employee performance.