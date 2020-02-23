3 Tips For Marketing To Baby Boomers

When it comes to marketing, you’re only going to be successful if you’re able to really tap into what makes your target audience tick. This is relatively easy if you and your target audience have certain things in common, like your age. But because more people retire once they reach a certain age, there really aren’t many people currently in the business world who have personal experience being Baby Boomers in order to successfully relate to them from a marketing standpoint.

If this is an issue you or your business has been trying to deal with, here are three tips for marketing to Baby Boomers regardless of your current age or generation.

Write Relevant Headlines For Your Content

Because so much of modern marketing takes place around creating content, it’s vital that you know how to make your content appeal to Baby Boomers if they’re your target market.

To help you with this, Syed Balkhi, a contributor to Entrepreneur.com, advises that you rethink how you come up with headlines for your content. While younger generations may be easily intrigued by “clickbait” titles, Baby Boomers generally want to know a little more about the substance of the content before they commit to it. So rather than crafting titles that are super catchy, try coming up with headlines that are more straight-forward, interesting, and relatable.

Avoid Slang, Jargon, or Acronyms

When creating marketing materials for those of the Baby Boomer generation, it’s important that every word or idea you’re sharing will make sense and be understood.

To ensure this for each piece of marketing materials you create, Rob Starr, a contributor Small Business Trends, advises that you avoid any type of slang, jargon, or acronym. Especially if the words or phrases you were going to use are particularly trendy or tend to be used more by younger generations, it’s best to rephrase what you were going to say so that you can be confident that any Baby Boomer will know exactly what you’re talking about or referring to.

Build A Community Around Facebook

Social media can still be a great marketing tool even when your target market is from an older generation. However, you just want to make sure you’re using the right social media platform to connect with your audience.

According to Karina Tama-Rutigliano, a contributor to Forbes.com, Baby Boomers tend to be more active on Facebook than any other social media platform. So if you’re wanting to meet this generation where they already are, make sure you put a lot of your social media focus on marketing via Facebook.

If Baby Boomers make up a portion of your target market, consider using the tips mentioned above to more effectively market to this group.