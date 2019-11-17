3 Tips For Running A Green Business While Saving Money

Although many people and businesses feel that they just can’t afford to make changes that will result in a positive environmental impact, you might be surprised to know just how making the right eco-friendly changes could also mean saving you money in the long run.

So if your business has been wanting to take steps to reduce your carbon footprint but has been hesitant due to the assumed costs that you’d be taking on, here are three tips for running a greener business while also saving money simultaneously.

Buy Fewer Paper Products

Depending on the type of business you’re running, paying for your paper products might be a huge part of your monthly or quarterly budget. But if you were somehow able to eliminate a lot of this paper, you’d be wasting less and spending less, too.

To show you how this can be done for your business, Chirag Kulkarni, a contributor to Entrepreneur.com, recommends that you think about how you can use less paper for the running of your business as well as cut down on other paper products that you’re purchasing. By doing things like emailing receipts, using digital documents, and using cloud-based systems as well as encouraging employees to use reusable water bottles as opposed to getting cups of water from the watercooler, you can use a lot less paper and save on those previous purchasing costs as well.

Get A Tax Break By Using Alternative Energy Sources

The way you get the energy you need to run your business could also help to reduce your carbon footprint as well as cut back on some of your monthly expenses.

According to Christopher Jan Benitez, a contributor to Business.com, you can apply and qualify for things like tax rebates, incentives, grants, and other financial business incentives by using alternative energy sources to fuel your business’s operational needs. So if you’ve been thinking about installing commercial solar panels to meet your energy needs, now could be the right time to do so.

Encourage Remote Work When Possible

Running your business in and of itself takes a lot of energy that you might not even be thinking about on a daily basis. But if you’re able to have some or all of your employees participate in remote work, even if it’s just a few days a month, Rick Leblanc, a contributor to The Balance Small Business, shares that you can save a lot of costs and reduce a lot of energy consumption.

Internally, you won’t have to pay to open up part of your facilities and use any utilities in those areas. And by having your employees work from home, you’ll be keeping them and their cars off the road.

If you’re wanting to save money for your business and save the planet at the same time, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you do just that.