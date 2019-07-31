3 Tips To Better Manage The Workforce Of Your Small Business

Not everyone is cut out to be a manager. And while many people think that the best managers are those who excelled at their jobs when they were on the lower levels, this is actually very rarely the case.

To be a good manager, you have to understand how to work with people. And since this doesn’t come naturally to everyone, it’s important that you as a manager know what skills you need to improve upon in order to make yourself the best manager you can possibly be.

So to help you in doing this, here are three tips to better manage the workforce of your small business.

Be A Part Of The Team

While a manager should hold a certain level of respect in the eyes of their staff members, the days of being disconnected from your team is over.

According to Brandon Stapper, a contributor to Forbes.com, employees now want and expect their managers to lead from the front. What this means is that you’re out on the floor with your team members, getting to know them and working like a unit rather than just a drill sergeant. If you’re able to do this as a manager, you’ll create a much better rapport with the people you’re working with and may find that you’re also much better able to leverage the strengths and skills of your team.

Learn How To Best Communicate With Your Team As A Whole

To be an effective manager, you have to be an effective communicator. And although you might have a preferred way to communicate with others in the workplace, F. John Reh, a contributor to The Balance Careers, shares that if you’re not able to communicate with your workforce in a way that speaks to them, you might find it hard to effectively manage your employees.

For many modern workers, one of the best ways a manager can communicate with them is to speak with everyone at the same time. This can easily be done using software that each team member has access to, like a scheduling app, discussion board, email thread, and more. This type of tool allows you to communicate with everyone all at once while also giving each member of your team a way to effectively communicate with others as well.

Know When To Show Restraint

One of the hardest things to do as a manager is to give your team the space they need to get their work done in the best way they know how. Often, you might feel like you know better or would do things a little differently. But in order for your team to feel like you trust them and value their efforts, Charles Laverty, a contributor to Business.com, suggests that you learn how to show restraint in the areas of giving too much direction or too much criticism.

If you’re looking for ways to be a better manager, consider using the tips mentioned above to help you do just that.