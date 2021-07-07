3 Ways to Be More Productive

If you run a business – or, in fact, if you do anything at all – being as productive as possible is key. The more productive you are, the more you get done, and the more time you have to create a good work-life balance. You’ll feel better about yourself and be less prone to stress and other mental health conditions too. So, of course, looking for ways to be more productive is something every business owner should be doing. Here are some ideas to help you get started.

Have A Smaller To-Do List

It might seem impossible; surely your to-do list can’t be made smaller because everything on it needs to be done, and removing them isn’t solving anything? This is true at first glance, but you’ll realize that it’s actually a good idea once you look into making a smaller to-do list.

Take everything on your list and make a smaller list that includes only the most urgent and important things. Work through that and then move on to important things that are not urgent. Finally, anything less won’t be urgent or important and can be left to the next day or later. Splitting your list up and working through it like this will help you to feel much more in control and will ensure you get done whatever needs to get done as you are narrowing your focus.

Take More Breaks

The most productive people are those who work cleverly and don’t wear themselves out to get as much done as possible. If you try to do this, the end results will be of poor quality, and in many situations, you’ll need to go back and restart the work, wasting time and energy, and very possibly money too.

The best way to be more productive is to stay alert and energized. This means taking breaks when you feel your concentration slipping. Just ten minutes away from your desk to play online slots games, for example, means that your mind is clearer when you go back to work, and you can concentrate once more on what you are meant to be doing. Trying to work through tiredness might seem like a good idea, but it will cost you in the long run.

Set Smaller Goals

If you want to be as productive as possible, you need goals to reach for. No goals in mind mean you are working without any reason, and this can lead to inactivity and boredom. Having something to aim for means you’re much more likely to be inspired to work and be more productive.

However, having one large goal to try to attain is counterproductive. This will often make you feel as though you aren’t getting anywhere, no matter what you do or how hard you work, and these feelings of frustration can be highly problematic when it comes to productivity. By making your main goal into smaller goals that can be achieved gradually, you’ll see a lot more progress and be motivated to keep going.