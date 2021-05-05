315Work Avenue to provide free vaccination for all its clients and their teams

Bangalore, May 05, 2021: In a first of its kind initiative, 315Work Avenue, a rapidly growing coworking space provider has announced that it will cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all of its clients and their team members working out of 315Work Avenue workspaces. As a preventive measure during the pandemic and maintaining a workplace free of Covid-19 hazards, this initiative is in sync with the country-wide phased vaccination drive undertaken by the government and will cover close to 20,000 people including the existing and upcoming clients.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Manas Mehrotra, Founder, 315Work Avenue said: “Our goal is to do good work for our clients and deliver a high level of service and we strive for that every day. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our clients and their teams. They are the most important part of our business along with our employees and covering their vaccination cost is a small way to express our gratitude to our valued clientele. We also believe that getting vaccinated is also an opportunity for you to serve as a role model in our community”.

315Work Avenue provides a suitable workspace environment and customisation of workflow layout for companies and technological centers to excel and work efficiently. As a responsible employer, 315Work Avenue always believes in providing a best-in-class working environment. Ever since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the company has been the first mover on many standard operating procedures and safety measures. 315Work Avenue is the only coworking provider that is certified with both ISO certification for health and safety and British Council Certification for being Covid-19 ready. The company advises all to continue to follow all the current guidelines after vaccination to protect themselves and others from the virus.