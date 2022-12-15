31st Taiwan Excellence Awards: Honouring Taiwan’s Innovation in Tech

Bengaluru December 22: This year Taiwan Excellence Awards received a huge number of registrations with around 547 brands and a total of 1,109 products. Established by the Ministry of Economic Affairs in 1993, Taiwan Excellence is committed to using wisdom and creativity to make sure Taiwan’s best products enter the daily life of every consumer across the globe.

Every year they award products with innovative value after a meticulous selection process that evaluates products on the parameters of R&D, Design, Quality, and Marketing. This year, the awards entered its 31st session, from the annual award of Taiwan Excellence.

The proportion of award-winning products reflects the competitive advantage of Taiwan’s important industries, especially the information and communications category which is the highest at 42.3%, a significant increase from 29.8% last year. This reflects a surge in demand for ICT products during the pandemic. The ICT category is followed by the machinery and components category accounting for 23.6%. Ranking third is the household equipment, hardware, and building materials category accounting for 12.4%.

The registered list of enterprises shows how they have grown when it comes to the application of AI, IoT, and other technologies, echoing the spirit of “Taiwan Excellence” emphasizing that “only innovation can bring changes to life”. In response to the changes in life and business models triggered by the recent pandemic, these enterprises have also produced many innovative products and solutions in the field of remote education, online meetings, e-sports, and health and epidemic prevention.

Products that have received this mark of excellence from Taiwan are the ones that impact how we live. With the assistance of AI, Innolux Corporation’s Medical Volume N3D system combines the naked-eye 3D display and the company’s exclusive N3D algorithm to produce a real-time light field. Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc., a Taiwanese telemedicine maker, has introduced an AI-assisted diagnostic device for diabetic retinopathy. The accuracy of AI will help the product users diagnose with added precision. As proactive steps toward more ESG compliance, some brands like BenQ Materials Corp. and Innolux Corp. have initiated the launch of green building materials like the PDLC Smart Optical Film and the Smart Dimming LC Window.

James Huang, the Chairman of, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, said “Since its establishment in 1993, after 31 years of hard work, Taiwan has reversed its industrial image towards high quality and innovation and has also selected many outstanding Taiwanese enterprises from various industries to represent Taiwan in marketing to the world.”

People’s ubiquitous desire for simplified solutions are the key driver for innovation and Taiwanese enterprises have been consistent in making this goal a reality. Combining technological vantages with an innovative spirit, they have made affordability accessible to millions around the globe: be it media, climate action, or healthcare. The Taiwan Excellence Award, now regarded as a benchmark in industrial innovation, has not only emphasized Taiwanese entrepreneurial excellence but also brought to light bigger environmental concerns and the importance of sustainability.

Pic Credit: APRIL MEDIA PR