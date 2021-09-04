The latest CII-ANAROCK Consumer Sentiment Survey underscores how radically COVID-19 has altered homebuyers preferences, with the second wave being a significant change catalyst. For the first time, affordable housing is the lowest priority, with more than 34% respondent home seekers focused on properties priced between INR 90 lakh to INR 2.5 Cr. While 35% favour properties priced between INR 45-90 lakh, just 27% respondents voted in favour of affordable housing (priced
34% home seekers now eyeing properties priced INR 90 lakh–2.5 Cr – CII-ANAROCK Consumer Survey
