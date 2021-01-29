360 EDGE ended the year on a high note, added 25+ Franchises in top 5 cities of India

New Delhi: 360 EDGE, the franchise network arm of 360 Realtors, ended the year on a high note, adding more than 25 franchises in the country. These franchises have been appointed all over India including but not limited to Gurgaon, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Noida, Faridabad etc. This is remarkable feat for a venture that has been formed just 6 months back. 360 EDGE has been incubated in June previous year, to build an asset-light and scalable franchise network of real estate advisories.

“In a time, when the COVID crisis has put the entire global economy into a tailspin, 360 EDGE was launched. Despite times being not so favorable marked by slump in business activities, we were assured of the long-term potential of the Indian real estate industry, as there remained a huge untapped market. 360 EDGE was formed to offer small business owners and individuals to build successful real estate transaction business and earn sustainable parallel income.” Quoted Mr. AnkitKansal, Founder & MD, 360 Realtors, and 360 Edge.

There are numerous benefits of getting associated with the franchise grid of 360 Realtors. Besides availing the credible brand name of 360 Realtors and the opportunity to sell projects from leading developers, one also get seamless access to cutting edge marketing, CRM, and technological resources of the parent company. This drastically reduces the CAPEX and OPEX for the franchises.

360 EDGE is also building an expansive training facility, under the flagship of 360 Realty Academy. The multi-faceted program is preparing a talented pool of real estate professionals by rendering training to individuals across a range of subjects such as real estate transactions, market intelligence, documentation & legal aspects of real estate, communication skills, etc. So far 110 number of individuals have been trained by 360 Realty Academy that leverages a blend of online classroom training, offline classes, and on-job training.

“Indian real estate is set for momentous growth in 2021, backed by a large population, an unprecedented rise in urbanization, and a very attractive demographic dividend. COVID has once again reinforced the need amongst Indian households to own a home of their own. Amidst such attractive times, building a tech-enabled and asset-light franchise model can offer a tremendous opportunity to the budding entrepreneurs in the country. By focusing purely on transactions and not worrying about capital and operational expenses, entrepreneurs can register attractive profits” Quoted Mr. SahilKapoor, National Head, 360 EDGE.

About 360Edge

360 EDGE Franchise Office has a team of like-minded, entrepreneurial, and trained Business Associates who work on a commission-sharing model. The business associates work full-time with the Franchise Owner & pay an Annual fee to get associated with the Franchise office. This business model is both scalable & Asset-Light which allows easy expansion of unlimited growth. It creates a win-win situation and an apt and interdependent working environment for all the stakeholders involved.

The franchise will also get to use the credible brand name of 360 Realtors, which will help in easy brand credibility & brand recall. In the capacity of a franchise, one would be able to market and sell projects from around 400+ Grade-A developers, with whom 360 Realtors has tie-ups. As 360 Realtors enjoys a high commission on sales, the same will be passed on to the franchise, which will be instrumental in multiplying their income. 360 Edge will also offer timely payment of brokerage, with the help of their MOUs with developers.