36th International Cotton Conference Bremen 29 and 30 September

The starting gun for registration has been fired: the 36th International Cotton Conference Bremen will take place from 29. to 30. September 2022. The conference is organised by the Bremen Fibre Institute e.V. and the Bremen Cotton Exchange. The International Cotton Conference is one of the best-known international symposiums around the topic of cotton and the biggest scientific cotton conference worldwide. Attendance at the conference will be possible in presence in Bremen as well as online.

The International Cotton Conference will take place in the anniversary year of theBremen Cotton Exchange. The association was founded in 1872 and is celebrating its 150th birthday this year. The festivities will also find their way into the conference, including a big gala dinner and the opening of an exhibition in one of the biggest museums in Germany, the Übersee-Museum (Overseas Museum) Bremen.

„Because of our anniversary, we would of course like to welcome as many guests as possible from home and abroad in person in Bremen. We want to celebrate our founding jubilee. At the same time, we would like to continue the exchange about specialist issues that is traditionally very important at the conference in presence. From our point of view, personal meetings are more wanted than ever after the pandemic restrictions”, emphasises Stephanie Silber, President of the Bremen Cotton Exchange. Of course, an online stream will be set up for guests who cannot come to Bremen, so participation via video conferencing is also possible.

Highlights of the Conference and Anniversary Week

First association meetings and work groups from 27 to 28 September 2022 at the Bremen Cotton Exchange, at the Fibre Institute and online

Official opening of the 36th International Cotton Conference Bremen on 29 September. The conference venue this time is the Chamber of Commerce in Bremen, right at the market place and in the neighbourhood of the Cotton Exchange. The Chamber of Commerce has been representing the interests of trade in Bremen since 1451.

On the same day, a cotton exhibition about the cultural history of the raw material in the past, the presence and in the future will be opened at the Übersee-Museum Bremen.

The Cotton Conference:

Sustainability and Climate Protection

Crucial questions of sustainability in cotton growing, of cotton quality, but also of the usage of cotton as well as its processing into innovative textiles and other products will take centre stage in the programme of the International Cotton Conference Bremen. Climate protection and the capacity of the cotton plant to store carbon climate-neutrally in the ground play a special role. Digital procedures are increasingly used to check soil health.

Circular Economy, Transparency and Traceability

Furthermore, the conference will address processes of circular economy that focus on modern methods of textile recycling. Biodegradability of cotton will also play a central role once more. Last but not least, the conference will deal with questions of transparency and traceability within the supply chain and present efficient, digitally managed control methods.

Innovative Products Made of Cotton

Moreover, the discussion about new and innovative processing options for cotton is intended to make a mark and to increase interest in this biodegradable and regrowing raw material.

Keynotes to the Point

As always, the keynotes can be highly anticipated, when personalities from the branch will critically address challenges within world economy and politics.

We will continually inform about the International Cotton Conference on 29 and 30 September and about the complete programme in the run-up in the form of further press releases as well as target-group-specific newsletters and also via our social media channels.

The starting gun for the registration has been fired: you can register at https://cotton-conference-bremen.de/ from now on. You will also find regularly updated information there.

About the Bremen Cotton Exchange

Founded in 1872 to strengthen the interests of the cotton trade and consumption in Germany, the Bremen Cotton Exchange has now been in the cotton business for 150 years. As an international court of arbitration, the Bremen Cotton Exchange always stands for neutrality.

We offer various services to our members. Clear and neutral data and analyses are a part of this.

As the ICA Bremen, together with the International Cotton Association in Liverpool and in cooperation with the Fibre Institute Bremen, we provide the International Quality Testing and Research Centre in Bremen. The Hanseatic city has now become the international centre for cotton testing and research, quality training and certification.

We represent our members in all the important international bodies in the cotton world.

About the Fibre Institute Bremen e. V. (FIBRE)